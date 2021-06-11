10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, June 11, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Afenifere slams Buhari for allegedly mocking Ndigbo, says utterances ‘unpresidential’

The Yoruba pan socio-political group, Afenifere, on Thursday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of mocking the people of South-East extraction in his chat with the media. Read more

2. Buhari’s remarks on Biafra pathetic – Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Thursday, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks on Biafra as pathetic. Read more

3. ‘Information restriction has no place in democracy,’ US restates position on Nigeria’s Twitter ban

For the second time in less than one week, the United States has expressed its displeasure with the Federal Government’s decision to ban Twitter in Nigeria. Read more

4. Nigerian govt directs all social media platforms, online broadcasters to apply for licence

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday, directed all social media platforms and online broadcasting service providers operating in Nigeria to apply for a broadcast license. Read more

5. Why Southern governors demanded national dialogue – Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday explained why the Southern Governors’ Forum asked the Federal Government to convene a national dialogue to address the country’s current challenges. Read more

6. ECOWAS adopts resolution on single currency regime

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament on Thursday adopted a draft resolution on the macro-economic convergence and stability pact. Read more

7. Under Buhari’s watch, Nigeria borrowed N10.1bn daily for 68 months – Report

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration borrowed at least N10.1 billion every day to run the country in the last five years and eight months. Read more

8. Nigerian Army gets new spokesman

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu as the Director of Army Public Relations. Read more

9. Doctors begin fresh strike over poor welfare in Ondo

Medical doctors in Ondo State under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) on Thursday began a two weeks warning strike over the alleged poor welfare by the state government. Read more

10. Ex-US Secretary of State, Pompeo slams Nigerian govt for inaction in alleged killing of 1,500 Christians

The former United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said on Wednesday least 1,500 Christians have been killed in Nigeria in the last six months. Read more

