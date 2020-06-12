10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, June 12, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Friday morning.

1. Nigeria beats its single-day record with 681 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total over the 14,000 mark to 14,554

Less than five hours after the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 raised the alarm over the spike in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the country’s centre for disease control confirmed on Thursday night that 681 persons had been freshly infected by the virus in 17 states in the country, the highest single-day rise. Read more

2. We approved $28bn worth of loans for Buhari’s govt in one year for the good of Nigerians –Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Thursday the 9th Senate had approved foreign loans in excess of $28 billion for the Executive in the last one year. Read more

3. In ‘words and actions’, our govt has proven its democratic credentials —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 2020 Democracy Day. Read more

4. We have secured 2,240 convictions, seized assets worth about N1 trillion in five years —EFCC

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said on Thursday the commission had impounded several private jets belonging to some suspected looters of the nation’s treasury in the last five years. Read more

5. Nigerian govt raises the alarm over spike in COVID-19 cases

The Federal Government on Thursday raised the alarm over rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigeran newspapers, Thursday morning, June 11

6. COVID-19: Buhari warns ECOWAS leaders, says the worst is yet to come

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that the covid-19 pandemic was yet to reach its peak in the sub-region and warned against laxity in the fight against it. Read more

7. NSE: Market extends loss as negative sentiment persists

The Nigerian bourse extended the previous session’s loss on Thursday, depreciating by N16.885 billion amidst negative sentiment triggered by heavy sell pressure. Read more

8. ‘Boko Haram has metamorphosed from a group of religious zealots into an industry’ —Lawan

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, lamented on Thursday that the Boko Haram has metamorphosed from a group of religious zealots to an industry operated by people from different religions and nations. Read more

9. Court okays interim forfeiture of N120m, $228,424 linked to ex-NAF chief, wife

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, granted the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seize landed property and cash totalling N120,546, 042.02 and $228, 428.16 allegedly linked to a retired Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officer, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Salu Atawodi, and his wife, Winnie. Read more

10. Nigerian govt to inaugurate committee on gender-based violence, says no mercy for rape suspects

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Thursday he would soon inaugurate the Inter-Ministerial Gender-Based Violence Management Committee to address the rising cases of rape in the country. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions