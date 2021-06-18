10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, June 18, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Northern groups place N100m bounty on Nnamdi Kanu over ‘crimes against humanity’

A coalition of 75 Northern groups under the auspices of the Northern Consensus Movement on Thursday evening, announced a N100 million reward for anyone who can produce the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to stand trial for alleged treason. Read more

2. EFCC recovered N6bn, 30 estates in three months –Bawa

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said on Thursday the commission recovered over N6 billion, 30 real estates, and 32 automobiles in the country within three months. Read more

3. 18 parties to take part in Anambra governorship election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday 18 political parties had declared their intention to participate in the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6. Read more

4. PDP brands Buhari’s govt ‘sanctuary of corruption’ over alleged indictment of minister in $37m property saga

The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday described the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a sanctuary of corruption following the indictment of an official in the government for alleged corruption. Read more

5. Cost of printing Naira increases by 143% in seven years

As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) agreed to print the Gambia government’s currency, Dalasi, a check by Ripples Nigeria indicates that the cost of producing Nigeria’s naira has grown by 142.8 percent in seven years. Read more.

6. Boko Haram gets new commander, confirms Shekau’s death

Boko Haram has confirmed the death of its erstwhile commander, Abubakar Shekau. Read more

7. Police launches manhunt for abductors of Kebbi college students

The Kebbi State Police Command said on Thursday its operatives are in “hot pursuit” of the abductors of students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri. Read more

8. Media bodies urge Reps to drop bill on press regulation

Media bodies and organisations on Thursday urged the House of Representatives to drop all press regulations bills before the parliament. Read more

9. Euro 2020: Teams could be fined if players move drinks at news conferences

Organizers of Euro 2020 have warned the teams competing at the tournament that they could be fined if any of their players move drink bottles during press conferences. Read more

10. Gattuso parts company with Fiorentina 23days after appointment as manager

Gennaro Gattuso is no longer manager of Serie A club, Fiorentina after the former Italy defender parted company with the club. Read more

