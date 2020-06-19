10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, June 19, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Friday morning.

1. Nigeria records highest ever single-day rise with 745 new cases of COVID-19; total infections now 18,480

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 figure after the country’s centre for disease control confirmed 745 fresh cases in 20 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

2. Anxiety, speculations swirl over Ajimobi’s health

The anxiety over the health of the former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, increased on Thursday evening after his condition reportedly deteriorated, fuelling rumours of his death. Read more

3. EDO GUBER PRIMARIES: APC gets green light as Appeal Court sets aside restraining order

The Court of Appeal, Benin, on Thursday set aside the June 8 judgment of the Federal High Court, Benin, restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo State. Read more

4. Sylva didn’t demand $20m for Bayelsa re-run elections —NCDMB

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) said on Thursday the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, did not demand $20 million from its Executive Secretary, Mr. Simbi Wabote, to fund Bayelsa rerun elections. Read more

5. We are tracing victims of Hushpuppi’s scam —EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Thursday it was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to trace those allegedly defrauded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based fraudster, Ramoni Igbalode, aka Ray Hushpuppi. Read more

6. NSE: Negative sentiment persists as investors lose N20.561bn

The Nigerian equity market closed on a negative note on Thursday as negative sentiment caused investors to lose N20.561 billion. Read more

7. Nigerian govt rules out June 21 date for resumption of flight operations

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Thursday the June 21 date for the resumption of domestic flight operations in the country was not feasible. Read more

8. Ondo govt reacts to report of jubilation by Akeredolu’s supporters over Oshiomhole’s suspension

The Ondo State government on Thursday described as mischievous, reports that there were jubilations in the state after the Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole. Read more

9. INSECURITY: Your best not good enough, Buhari tells service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed unhappiness over the efforts of the service chief in addressing the worsening security problem in the country. Read more

10. EFCC arraigns Benue Assembly deputy speaker, clerk over alleged N5m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Deputy Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji, and the Clerk of the house, Torese Agena, before Justice S. O. Itodo, of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi, over alleged N5M million fraud. Read more

