10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, June 26, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Friday morning.

1. 594 fresh cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 22,614; death toll now 549

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Nigerian govt stops purchase of vehicles, other ‘non-critical’ capital spending

The Federal Government has stopped the purchase of vehicles and other non-critical and administrative capital spending Read more

3. FG evacuates 167 Nigerians from South Africa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Thursday the Federal Government had evacuated 167 Nigerians from South Africa. Read more

4. EDO GUBER: Conflicting court orders affect conduct of elections —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday expressed concerns over the increasing litigations ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State and urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the judiciary to be above board in the discharge of their duties. Read more

5. EFCC seals properties traced to ex-Abia governor, Theodore Orji

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Thursday its operatives had traced some properties to a former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji. Read more

6. FIFA hands 2023 Women’s W’Cup hosting rights to Australia, New Zealand

The hosting rights of the next edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup have been handed to Australia and New Zealand. Read more

7. EFCC arrests man for alleged attempted N1.5m fraud, impersonation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday confirmed the arrest of one Anthony Ojemolon over an alleged attempt to obtain money under false pretences. Read more

8. Senate grills Nigeria Customs chief over non-remittance of yearly surpluses

The Nigerian Customs Service said on Thursday it generated N573 billion between January and May this year. Read more

9. Sacked APC NWC members reject decisions of Buhari-led NEC, considering legal option

The 18 members of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected the outcome of Thursday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja. Read more

10. NSE: Investors lose N65bn as bear run enters Day 6

Negative sentiment dominated the market on Thursday as market capitalisation shed N65 billion on account of relentless profit-taking. Read more

