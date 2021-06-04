10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, June 4, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Rotational presidency outdated, Nigeria deserves the best – Gov Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday described the rotational presidency as an outdated system. Read more

2. Buhari will be judged by success on security, others – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Thursday plots by some disgruntled Nigerians to bring down President Muhammadu Buhari’s government would fail. Read more

3. ‘No victory over COVID-19 yet,’ FG tells Nigerians

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday urged Nigerians to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols, saying there is no declaration of victory over the pandemic yet. Read more

4. N’Delta group vows to join Tompolo to crumble Nigeria’s economy, if…

A group under the auspices of Niger Delta Volunteers for Good Governance (NDVGG) has sworn to join forces with the ex-militant leader in the oil-rich region, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, to crumble the nation’s economy if the government fails to comply with the demand of the region. Read more

5. Senate considers bill to compel federal, state govts to complete abandoned projects

A piece of legislation seeking to make it unlawful for the government of the federation and states to have abandoned projects in any part of Nigeria scaled second reading at the Senate on Wednesday. Read more

6. Kukah slams Nigerian govt over lack of concern as attacks by bandits escalate

The Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto diocese, Matthew Kukah, has berated the Federal Government over its lack of empathy and concern towards the populace as kidnapping incidents spiral across the country. Read more

7. Niger Delta group threatens to shut down oil companies over NDDC board

Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) on Thursday, asked the Federal Government to reconstitute a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) within two weeks. Read more

8. Nigerian govt can mobilize corps members for war – NYSC

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, said on Thursday, the Federal Government can mobilize corps members for war because they are part of the country’s defence policy. Read more

9. Taraba varsity VC wants his staff to have guns to protect themselves against kidnappers, gunmen

Some suspected gunmen have released a lecturer of the Taraba State University, Umar Buba, after spending four nights in their captivity. Read more

10. 21 directors fail exams to become permanent secretaries

About 21 directors in the Federal Civil Service that are on salary Grade Level 17, who sat for a written examination as part of the process of appointing them permanent secretaries have failed the examination. Read more

