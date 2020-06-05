10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, June 5, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Friday morning.

1. 350 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 11516; deaths now 323

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night confirmed 350 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night confirmed 350 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

2. COVID-19: Osun govt relaxes curfew, orders civil servants to resume work

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. Read more

3. COVID-19: Nigerian govt receives test kits, others from Intl Atomic Energy Agency

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday the Federal Government had received test kits and a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Read more

4. FG’s takeover of kidnap kingpin, Wadume’s case suspicious —HURIWA

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Thursday faulted the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s takeover of the prosecution of the notorious kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, a.k.a Wadume. Read more

5. Police forwards COZA’s Biodun Fatoyinbo’s alleged rape case to justice ministry

The police said on Thursday it had forwarded the alleged rape case involving the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, to the Director of Public Prosecution, Federal Ministry of Justice. Read more

6. Nigerian govt to build 500 houses for IDPs in Zamfara, Borno, Katsina, Adamawa

The Federal Commissioner in charge of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Basheer Mohammed, said on Thursday the Federal Government would build 500 housing units for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Zamfara, Borno, Adamawa, and Katsina States. Read more

7. COVID-19: NCDC releases new guidelines on patients’ treatment, discharge

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihewkweazu, on Thursday, unveiled new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 patients in the country. Read more

8. Nigerian govt removes fuel price cap, gives marketers the licence to fix price

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Thursday removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and gave oil marketers the licence to fix the price of the commodity. Read more

9. FCTA unveils guidelines for reopening of worship centres

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday released the guidelines for the reopening of places of worship as recommended by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19. Read more

10. Armed robbers kill eight policemen, one other in Kogi bank robbery

At least nine persons, including eight policemen, were killed when a gang of armed robbers launched an attack on a commercial bank in Isanlu, Kogi State, Thursday. Read more

