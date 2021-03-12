10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, March 12, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, March 12, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Tougher times for Nigerians as FG hikes fuel pump price to N212
The federal government has increased the cost of fuel at the pump to N212 per litre. Read more
2. CDS, Irabor, charges troops to go on offensive to obliterate terrorists, bandits
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, on Wednesday, March 10, mandated the troops to be more aggressive in dealing with unrepentant terrorists in the North-west. Read more
3. COVID-19 vaccine linked to blood clottings not in Nigeria – NPCHDA
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Thursday the ABV5300 batch of AstraZeneca vaccines is not in circulation in Nigeria. Read more
4. Buhari meets monarchs, vows to be ‘harder’ on criminals
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more
5. Senate directs PPPRA to list beneficiaries of N120bn fuel subsidy fund in 2016
The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has directed Petroleum Products Pricing Regulators Agency (PPPRA) to provide the list of beneficiaries who collected N120 billion as payment for fuel subsidy captured in the auditor general report for 2016. Read more
6. Why MTN can’t repatriate over N106bn profit from Nigeria
MTN group says it is yet to repatriate R4.2bn (over N106bn) profits made from Nigeria back to South Africa due to the challenge of accessing foreign currency. Read more
7. DATA WAR: MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile lose subscribers amid poor services
Data war had no winner in January 2021, as all network providers lost in the first battle of the year. The clash cost the telecoms industry 2.97 million subscribers, with neither MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile securing additional data subscriber. Read more
8. INSECURITY: PDP governors pledge support to Nigerian govt
The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum on Thursday promised to support the Federal Government to address insecurity and restore peace in troubled areas of the country. Read more
9. EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home victory on Thursday night. Read more
10. Nigerian govt to unbundle NIPOST, recognises agency as official stamp duty collector
The Federal Government on Thursday announced plans to unbundle the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to three companies to boost its operation. Read more
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
D’Tigers, DTigress to play ‘quality friendlies’ ahead Tokyo Olympics
The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has assured that the senior men and women national teams will face quality oppositions as...
FIFA President, Infantino, expresses concern over match-fixing, calls for vigilance
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has raised concerns about the issue of match manipulation, saying with the financial strains of the COVID-19...
Koeman hopes Messi considers ‘improvements in Barca’ when deciding future
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is hoping that Lionel Messi would choose to remain at the club despite failing to advance...
Mourinho commits to ending Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought this season
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he will try to help the club end their 13-year wait for a trophy...
Latest Tech News
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...