10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, March 12, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Tougher times for Nigerians as FG hikes fuel pump price to N212

The federal government has increased the cost of fuel at the pump to N212 per litre. Read more

2. CDS, Irabor, charges troops to go on offensive to obliterate terrorists, bandits

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, on Wednesday, March 10, mandated the troops to be more aggressive in dealing with unrepentant terrorists in the North-west. Read more

3. COVID-19 vaccine linked to blood clottings not in Nigeria – NPCHDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Thursday the ABV5300 batch of AstraZeneca vaccines is not in circulation in Nigeria. Read more

4. Buhari meets monarchs, vows to be ‘harder’ on criminals

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more

5. Senate directs PPPRA to list beneficiaries of N120bn fuel subsidy fund in 2016

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has directed Petroleum Products Pricing Regulators Agency (PPPRA) to provide the list of beneficiaries who collected N120 billion as payment for fuel subsidy captured in the auditor general report for 2016. Read more

6. Why MTN can’t repatriate over N106bn profit from Nigeria

MTN group says it is yet to repatriate R4.2bn (over N106bn) profits made from Nigeria back to South Africa due to the challenge of accessing foreign currency. Read more

7. DATA WAR: MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile lose subscribers amid poor services

Data war had no winner in January 2021, as all network providers lost in the first battle of the year. The clash cost the telecoms industry 2.97 million subscribers, with neither MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile securing additional data subscriber. Read more

8. INSECURITY: PDP governors pledge support to Nigerian govt

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum on Thursday promised to support the Federal Government to address insecurity and restore peace in troubled areas of the country. Read more

9. EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan

Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home victory on Thursday night. Read more

10. Nigerian govt to unbundle NIPOST, recognises agency as official stamp duty collector

The Federal Government on Thursday announced plans to unbundle the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to three companies to boost its operation. Read more

