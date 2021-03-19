10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, March 19, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, March 19, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 2023: Ohanaeze rejects PDP’s no-zoning formula
The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday rejected the report of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) committee on the 2023 general election. Read more
2. Governors reaffirm safety of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Governors of the 36 states in Nigeria on Thursday reaffirmed the safety of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Read more
3. Nigerian govt delivers COVID-19 vaccine to 35 states, leaves out Kogi
The Federal Government has delivered the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 to 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Read more
4. Resident doctors to proceed on indefinite strike
The National Association of Resident Doctors on Thursday, March 18, issued a memo to its members over an indefinite nationwide strike from March 31, 2021. Read more
5. N24BN FRAUD: Ex-staff of police pension commission bought N54.9m Abuja home in daughter’s name —Witness
The trial of a former Director of Police Pension Office, Atiku Abubakar Kigo, Veronica Oyegbula and four others continued before Justice Hussien Baba Yusuf of the FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on Wednesday March 17, 2021 as prosecution witness, Mustapha Sani Gadanya (a former staff of the Commission) continued his examination – in- chief. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, March 18, 2021
6. NSA charges states to develop new strategies on insecurity
National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), on Thursday, advised state governments to adopt strategies toward strengthening the security apparatus in their states. Read more
7. Eterna, Lasaco among top gainers as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from two consecutive losses
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recovered from two days consecutive losses following the rise in its equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more
8. Real reason Nigerian refineries are down —Expert
Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of So Fresh, Olagoke Balogun, has criticised the handling of local refineries within the country, stating that the Nigerian government is inadequate to ever operate the refineries well. Read more
9. Airtel Mobile Money raises $200m, sets timeframe for IPO
Airtel Africa’s mobile money business has raised $200 million from The Rise Fund, as the money transfer platform eyes initial public offering within the next four years. The new funding is expected to raise the mobile money valuation to $2.65 billion. Read more
10. EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight
Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League.
