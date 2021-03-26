10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, March 26, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Lai Mohammed bemoans ‘unfair’ assessment of Buhari’s administration

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has rejected the assessment of the Buhari administration by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC). Read more

2. Buhari’s body language on insecurity sending wrong signals —PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak up on the worsening insecurity in the country and to call his ‘kinsmen’ to order as they allegedly go about killing Nigerians and causing mayhem in every part of the country. Read more

3. I handed over $15.8m to Suswam at his Abuja residence –Witness insists

The fourth prosecution witness in the trial a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam before Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abubakar Umar, on Wednesday March 24, 2021 narrated how he handed over the sum of $15.8m to the former governor at his Maitama residence, Abuja. Read more

4. IPOB mocks Army, Police, calls them cowards for tackling ESN

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has mocked the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Adamu, over their recent warnings that the military and the police would deal with individuals and groups threatening the corporate existence of the country. Read more

5. 97 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 162,275. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 97 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

6. 2023: Northern group backs power shift to South, lists Tinubu, Amaechi among Buhari’s possible successor

A group in the Northern part of Nigeria, the Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI) expressed its support for the return of power to the Southern part of the country in 2023. Read more

7. OANDO: Court nullifies sack of Wale Tinubu, others, fines SEC N250,000

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been told it has no authority in non-capital matters as Oando’s director, Yakubu Gumel, obtained a court order nullifying the sack of the management. Read more

8. NNPC recorded ₦24.19bn trading surplus in December – Report

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded ₦24.19billion trading surplus in December 2020. Read more

9. Nigeria’s stock market positive trend continues. WAPIC, Neimeth among top gainers

The positive trend in the Nigerian Stock Exchange continued on Thursday with equity capitalisation rising from N20.44 trillion to N20.55 trillion at the close of trading. Read more

10. The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification

The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home on Thursday. Read more

