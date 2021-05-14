 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 14, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 14, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Kanu mocks Nigerian Army over claims on arrest of ESN’s deputy commander

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed as “usual idiocy” the Nigerian Army claims on the arrest of a deputy commander of the group’s Eastern Security Network (ESN). Read more

2. ‘Ignore rumour of IPOB attacks in Lagos,’ Ohaneze tells Sanwo-Olu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday urged the Lagos State government ignore the rumour on planned attack by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state. Read more

3. Nigerian govt to resuscitate special courts for trial of Boko Haram insurgents, financiers

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Friday the Federal Government would soon resuscitate Special Terrorism Courts to prosecute the suspected Boko Haram fighters and their financiers. Read more

4. Governors’ decision to lead agitation for Nigeria’s restructuring unacceptable – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday faulted the southern governors’ demand for the restructuring of the country. Read more

5. US govt probes Crypto exchange, Binance for alleged money-laundering, tax evasion

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, is under investigation for alleged money laundering and tax evasion in the United States. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 13, 2021

6. Binance founder, Zhao tackles Musk over Tesla’s rejection of Bitcoin for vehicles payment

More reactions have continued to trail Tesla founder, Elon Musk’s announcement that the company would no longer accept Bitcoin for payment for its vehicles. Read more

7. IMF tells President Buhari to borrow more, or raise taxes

International Monetary Fund said the Nigerian government and other African countries would have to borrow more funds, or increase taxes in order to meet spending needs that have existed before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

8. Security agents kill two gunmen, recover rifles in Imo

A combined team of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Police on Thursday killed two unknown gunmen in Imo State. Read more

9. Gov Ganduje grants pardon to 123 prison inmates in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday granted pardon to 123 prison inmates in the state. Read more

10. Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup

Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports1 hour ago

About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Sports11 hours ago

Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup

Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Sports12 hours ago

Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd

Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
rafael nadal rafael nadal
Sports12 hours ago

Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Sports13 hours ago

Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules

Four Inter Milan players, including Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy. Lukaku,...

Latest Tech News

Tech20 hours ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech2 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech3 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech4 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech6 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech7 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...