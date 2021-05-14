10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 14, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 14, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Kanu mocks Nigerian Army over claims on arrest of ESN’s deputy commander
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed as “usual idiocy” the Nigerian Army claims on the arrest of a deputy commander of the group’s Eastern Security Network (ESN). Read more
2. ‘Ignore rumour of IPOB attacks in Lagos,’ Ohaneze tells Sanwo-Olu
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday urged the Lagos State government ignore the rumour on planned attack by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state. Read more
3. Nigerian govt to resuscitate special courts for trial of Boko Haram insurgents, financiers
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Friday the Federal Government would soon resuscitate Special Terrorism Courts to prosecute the suspected Boko Haram fighters and their financiers. Read more
4. Governors’ decision to lead agitation for Nigeria’s restructuring unacceptable – Lawan
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday faulted the southern governors’ demand for the restructuring of the country. Read more
5. US govt probes Crypto exchange, Binance for alleged money-laundering, tax evasion
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, is under investigation for alleged money laundering and tax evasion in the United States. Read more
6. Binance founder, Zhao tackles Musk over Tesla’s rejection of Bitcoin for vehicles payment
More reactions have continued to trail Tesla founder, Elon Musk’s announcement that the company would no longer accept Bitcoin for payment for its vehicles. Read more
7. IMF tells President Buhari to borrow more, or raise taxes
International Monetary Fund said the Nigerian government and other African countries would have to borrow more funds, or increase taxes in order to meet spending needs that have existed before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
8. Security agents kill two gunmen, recover rifles in Imo
A combined team of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Police on Thursday killed two unknown gunmen in Imo State. Read more
9. Gov Ganduje grants pardon to 123 prison inmates in Kano
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday granted pardon to 123 prison inmates in the state. Read more
10. Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules
Four Inter Milan players, including Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy. Lukaku,...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...