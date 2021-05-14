10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 14, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Kanu mocks Nigerian Army over claims on arrest of ESN’s deputy commander

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed as “usual idiocy” the Nigerian Army claims on the arrest of a deputy commander of the group’s Eastern Security Network (ESN). Read more

2. ‘Ignore rumour of IPOB attacks in Lagos,’ Ohaneze tells Sanwo-Olu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday urged the Lagos State government ignore the rumour on planned attack by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state. Read more

3. Nigerian govt to resuscitate special courts for trial of Boko Haram insurgents, financiers

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Friday the Federal Government would soon resuscitate Special Terrorism Courts to prosecute the suspected Boko Haram fighters and their financiers. Read more

4. Governors’ decision to lead agitation for Nigeria’s restructuring unacceptable – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday faulted the southern governors’ demand for the restructuring of the country. Read more

5. US govt probes Crypto exchange, Binance for alleged money-laundering, tax evasion

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, is under investigation for alleged money laundering and tax evasion in the United States. Read more

6. Binance founder, Zhao tackles Musk over Tesla’s rejection of Bitcoin for vehicles payment

More reactions have continued to trail Tesla founder, Elon Musk’s announcement that the company would no longer accept Bitcoin for payment for its vehicles. Read more

7. IMF tells President Buhari to borrow more, or raise taxes

International Monetary Fund said the Nigerian government and other African countries would have to borrow more funds, or increase taxes in order to meet spending needs that have existed before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

8. Security agents kill two gunmen, recover rifles in Imo

A combined team of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Police on Thursday killed two unknown gunmen in Imo State. Read more

9. Gov Ganduje grants pardon to 123 prison inmates in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday granted pardon to 123 prison inmates in the state. Read more

10. Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup

Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. Read more

