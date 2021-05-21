10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 21, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Cross River gov, Ayade dumps PDP for APC

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Thursday announced that he was leaving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

2. In leaked memo, Nigeria’s Minister of Agric caught approving money to build mosque

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has approved N30 million for the construction of a “Friday” mosque in Nigeria. Read more

3. FG constitutes 10-man committee to resolve Kaduna govt, NLC dispute

The Federal Government has set up a 10-man committee to resolve the dispute between the Kaduna State government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Read more

4. Malami’s comparison of herdsmen with spare parts dealers thoughtless – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has slammed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for saying the Southern governors’ decision to ban open grazing in the region was unconstitutional. Read more

5. Osinbajo to meet governors, Emefiele as dispute rages over repayment of budget support facility

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to meet with state governors and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in the coming days in a bid to resolve the disagreement over the repayment of the budget support facility obtained by the states. Read more

6. DPR advocates 30% cut in Nigeria’s oil production cost

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Thursday announced plans to reduce the cost of oil production in the country. Read more

7. Miyetti Allah declares support for ban on open grazing

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has declared its support for the ban on open grazing in the Southern part of the country. Read more

8. Police dismisses reports on Lagos kidnappings

The Lagos State police command on Thursday dismissed reports on alleged kidnappings in Lekki and other parts of the state. Read more

9. Bandits kill Emir’s son, others in Niger

Armed bandits on Thursday killed the son of the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, in his father’s farm in Niger State. Read more

10. Israel and Hamas agree to end Gaza conflict

Israel and the Hamas militant group on Thursday announced a ceasefire to end the 11 days conflict in Gaza. Read more

