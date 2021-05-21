10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 21, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 21, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Cross River gov, Ayade dumps PDP for APC
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Thursday announced that he was leaving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
2. In leaked memo, Nigeria’s Minister of Agric caught approving money to build mosque
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has approved N30 million for the construction of a “Friday” mosque in Nigeria. Read more
3. FG constitutes 10-man committee to resolve Kaduna govt, NLC dispute
The Federal Government has set up a 10-man committee to resolve the dispute between the Kaduna State government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Read more
4. Malami’s comparison of herdsmen with spare parts dealers thoughtless – Ohanaeze
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has slammed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for saying the Southern governors’ decision to ban open grazing in the region was unconstitutional. Read more
5. Osinbajo to meet governors, Emefiele as dispute rages over repayment of budget support facility
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to meet with state governors and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in the coming days in a bid to resolve the disagreement over the repayment of the budget support facility obtained by the states. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 20, 2021
6. DPR advocates 30% cut in Nigeria’s oil production cost
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Thursday announced plans to reduce the cost of oil production in the country. Read more
7. Miyetti Allah declares support for ban on open grazing
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has declared its support for the ban on open grazing in the Southern part of the country. Read more
8. Police dismisses reports on Lagos kidnappings
The Lagos State police command on Thursday dismissed reports on alleged kidnappings in Lekki and other parts of the state. Read more
9. Bandits kill Emir’s son, others in Niger
Armed bandits on Thursday killed the son of the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, in his father’s farm in Niger State. Read more
10. Israel and Hamas agree to end Gaza conflict
Israel and the Hamas militant group on Thursday announced a ceasefire to end the 11 days conflict in Gaza. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years
Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes
Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...