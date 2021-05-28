 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 28, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 28, 2021

Published

1 hour ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Buhari’s appointment of another northerner as Chief of Army Staff reprehensible — HURIWA

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing another northerner as the country’s new Chief of Army Staff. Read more

2. Imo govt asks residents to ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home directive

The Imo State government on Thursday asked the people of the state to ignore the sit-at-home directive issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more

3. President Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff. Read more

4. 11 offices, 13 vehicles, others lost to attacks – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Thursday the commission lost 1,105 ballot boxes, 694 voting cubicles, 429 electric generating sets and 13 utility vehicles to violent attacks in several parts of the country. Read more

5. NNPC enters talks with Dangote for 20% refinery stake

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it is in talks with Dangote Group in order to acquire a stake in the company’s refinery, which will commence operation next year. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 27, 2021

6. SARS disbandment created huge vacuum in fight against insecurity – IGP

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said on Thursday the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) created a huge vacuum in the police efforts at fighting insecurity in the country. Read more

7. Police confirms arrest of Gov Ortom’s suspected attackers

Police operatives have arrested some men in connection with the failed assassination attempt on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. Read more

8. Police, DSS rescue 14 abducted persons in Abuja

The Police and Department of State Services (DSS) have rescued 14 persons from kidnappers in Byazhin, Kubwa Area of Bwari Area Council in Abuja. Read more

9. Macron seeks forgiveness for France’s role in Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly acknowledged France’s “overwhelming responsibility” in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, saying only the survivors could give “the gift of forgiveness.” Read more

10. Real Madrid confirm Zidane’s resignation for second time as manager

La Liga club, Real Madrid have confirmed the departure of Zinedine Zidane as manager of the club for the second time. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...