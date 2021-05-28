10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 28, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 28, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Buhari’s appointment of another northerner as Chief of Army Staff reprehensible — HURIWA
Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing another northerner as the country’s new Chief of Army Staff. Read more
2. Imo govt asks residents to ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home directive
The Imo State government on Thursday asked the people of the state to ignore the sit-at-home directive issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more
3. President Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff. Read more
4. 11 offices, 13 vehicles, others lost to attacks – INEC
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Thursday the commission lost 1,105 ballot boxes, 694 voting cubicles, 429 electric generating sets and 13 utility vehicles to violent attacks in several parts of the country. Read more
5. NNPC enters talks with Dangote for 20% refinery stake
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it is in talks with Dangote Group in order to acquire a stake in the company’s refinery, which will commence operation next year. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 27, 2021
6. SARS disbandment created huge vacuum in fight against insecurity – IGP
The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said on Thursday the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) created a huge vacuum in the police efforts at fighting insecurity in the country. Read more
7. Police confirms arrest of Gov Ortom’s suspected attackers
Police operatives have arrested some men in connection with the failed assassination attempt on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. Read more
8. Police, DSS rescue 14 abducted persons in Abuja
The Police and Department of State Services (DSS) have rescued 14 persons from kidnappers in Byazhin, Kubwa Area of Bwari Area Council in Abuja. Read more
9. Macron seeks forgiveness for France’s role in Rwanda genocide
French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly acknowledged France’s “overwhelming responsibility” in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, saying only the survivors could give “the gift of forgiveness.” Read more
10. Real Madrid confirm Zidane’s resignation for second time as manager
La Liga club, Real Madrid have confirmed the departure of Zinedine Zidane as manager of the club for the second time. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...