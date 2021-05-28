10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 28, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Buhari’s appointment of another northerner as Chief of Army Staff reprehensible — HURIWA

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing another northerner as the country’s new Chief of Army Staff. Read more

2. Imo govt asks residents to ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home directive

The Imo State government on Thursday asked the people of the state to ignore the sit-at-home directive issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more

3. President Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff. Read more

4. 11 offices, 13 vehicles, others lost to attacks – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Thursday the commission lost 1,105 ballot boxes, 694 voting cubicles, 429 electric generating sets and 13 utility vehicles to violent attacks in several parts of the country. Read more

5. NNPC enters talks with Dangote for 20% refinery stake

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it is in talks with Dangote Group in order to acquire a stake in the company’s refinery, which will commence operation next year. Read more

6. SARS disbandment created huge vacuum in fight against insecurity – IGP

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said on Thursday the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) created a huge vacuum in the police efforts at fighting insecurity in the country. Read more

7. Police confirms arrest of Gov Ortom’s suspected attackers

Police operatives have arrested some men in connection with the failed assassination attempt on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. Read more

8. Police, DSS rescue 14 abducted persons in Abuja

The Police and Department of State Services (DSS) have rescued 14 persons from kidnappers in Byazhin, Kubwa Area of Bwari Area Council in Abuja. Read more

9. Macron seeks forgiveness for France’s role in Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly acknowledged France’s “overwhelming responsibility” in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, saying only the survivors could give “the gift of forgiveness.” Read more

10. Real Madrid confirm Zidane’s resignation for second time as manager

La Liga club, Real Madrid have confirmed the departure of Zinedine Zidane as manager of the club for the second time. Read more

