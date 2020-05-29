10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 29, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Friday morning.

1. BREAKING: 182 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 8915; death toll now 259

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night confirmed 182 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

2. COVID-19: PTF to conclude assessment of lockdown relaxation within next 70 hours

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday the team would conclude its assessment on the impact of measures put in place for the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown within the next 70 hours. Read more

3. Buhari’s last five years full of historic achievements –Presidency

The Presidency has described the last five years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as full of historic achievements. Read more

4. BRT operator announces fare hike

The operator of the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Primero Transport Services Limited, said on Thursday it had secured the state government’s approval to increase its fares across all routes with effect from Friday. Read more

5. Few months to guber polls, IGP redeploys Edo, Ondo police commissioners

The commissioners of police in Edo and Ondo states have been redeployed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu. Read more

6. Buhari approves reorganisation of police, grants FIB full autonomy

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reorganization of the Nigeria Police Force to enable the force effectively tackle the rising security challenges in the country.

Read more

7. ACF decries bandits’ attacks on Sokoto communities, urges govt to act

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Thursday urged the Federal Government to deploy troops to Sokoto to check bandits’ attacks in the state. Read more

8. SSANU accuses Nigerian govt of insincerity, rejects IPPIS

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU), University of Jos Branch, on Thursday expressed disappointment at the “deliberate” delay in the payment of salaries by the Federal Government since the advent of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Read more

9. Malami defends Buhari’s Executive Order No. 10

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, said on Thursday the Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last week was aimed at complementing existing legislation and ensure inter-agency coordination in implementation policies. Read more

10. Stop ‘hijack’ of AfDB by US, Obasanjo rallies support for Adesina among African leader

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Thursday rejected the United States Treasury’s demand for probe the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, for alleged corruption. Read more

