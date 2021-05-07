10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 7, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 7, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Reps may summon Buhari over alleged oil licensing fraud
The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) has threatened to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the circumstances surrounding the revocation and re-award of Oil Mining Leases (OML). Read more
2. INSECURITY: Aregbesola tasks paramilitary agencies on grassroot intelligence gathering
The Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, called on the paramilitary agencies under his ministry to increase efforts in intelligence gathering, especially in the grassroots and border communities to curb the spate of insecurity in the country. Read more
3. Presidency gives reason for suspending NPA boss, Hadiza Usman
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has disclosed that the reason for the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, was to allow for an investigation into allegations levelled against her. Read more
4. Reps to probe failure of N2 billion safe school intervention programme
Nigeria’s House of Representatives is set to begin investigations into the alleged failure of the N2 billion Safe School Initiative Intervention Programme (SSIIP) of 2014. Read more
5. Again, Reps ask Buhari to declare state of emergency on security
The House of Representatives has for the second time within two weeks asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 6, 2021
6. Gunmen kidnap students from Abia varsity
Unknown gunmen on Wednesday night abducted a yet-to-be ascertained number of students from the Abia State University, Uturu. Read more
7. Two feared dead as robbers attack bullion van in Ondo
Two residents of Ondo State were feared dead as armed men on Thursday evening, attacked a bullion van at Elemosho Village, along Akure-Ondo Expressway in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state. Read more
8. Inspector killed, DPO’s office burnt in fresh attack on Ebonyi police formation
The attack on security operatives in Ebonyi state seems to know no end as a fresh attack was launched by gunmen on Thursday, which left an inspector dead. Read more
9. Lagos demolishes 259 dilapidated buildings, shuts 7,800 structures in 2yrs
The Lagos State Government on Thursday has revealed that it demolished 259 distressed buildings across the State. Read more
10. Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....