10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, May 7, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Reps may summon Buhari over alleged oil licensing fraud

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) has threatened to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the circumstances surrounding the revocation and re-award of Oil Mining Leases (OML). Read more

2. INSECURITY: Aregbesola tasks paramilitary agencies on grassroot intelligence gathering

The Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, called on the paramilitary agencies under his ministry to increase efforts in intelligence gathering, especially in the grassroots and border communities to curb the spate of insecurity in the country. Read more

3. Presidency gives reason for suspending NPA boss, Hadiza Usman

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has disclosed that the reason for the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, was to allow for an investigation into allegations levelled against her. Read more

4. Reps to probe failure of N2 billion safe school intervention programme

Nigeria’s House of Representatives is set to begin investigations into the alleged failure of the N2 billion Safe School Initiative Intervention Programme (SSIIP) of 2014. Read more

5. Again, Reps ask Buhari to declare state of emergency on security

The House of Representatives has for the second time within two weeks asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria. Read more

6. Gunmen kidnap students from Abia varsity

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday night abducted a yet-to-be ascertained number of students from the Abia State University, Uturu. Read more

7. Two feared dead as robbers attack bullion van in Ondo

Two residents of Ondo State were feared dead as armed men on Thursday evening, attacked a bullion van at Elemosho Village, along Akure-Ondo Expressway in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state. Read more

8. Inspector killed, DPO’s office burnt in fresh attack on Ebonyi police formation

The attack on security operatives in Ebonyi state seems to know no end as a fresh attack was launched by gunmen on Thursday, which left an inspector dead. Read more

9. Lagos demolishes 259 dilapidated buildings, shuts 7,800 structures in 2yrs

The Lagos State Government on Thursday has revealed that it demolished 259 distressed buildings across the State. Read more

10. Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final

Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory. Read more

