10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 12, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. EFCC reportedly grills ex-gov Igbinedion for alleged diversion of N1.6bnPublished 1 min ago on November 12, 2021By Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly grilled a former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, for alleged diversion of N1.6 billion on Thursday. Read more

2. IPOB orders arrest of persons enforcing sit-at-home in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday ordered the arrest of anyone enforcing the weekly sit-at-home directive in any part of the South-East. Read more

3. Soludo, deputy to receive Certificate of Return Friday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Friday present the Certificate of Return to the Anambra State governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, and his deputy. Read more

4. Police arrests 14 people for their alleged roles in the invasion of Justice Odili’s home

The police on Thursday announced that 14 people had been arrested for their roles in the invasion of the Abuja home of a justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili recently. Read more

5. Malami says Nigerian govt considering various solutions to resolve Kanu, Ighoho cases

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, has revealed that the Federal Government is considering a variety of solutions in order to resolve the pending cases of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 11, 2021

6. FAO projects food import bill to reach record-high $1.75tr in 2021

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Thursday the global food trade is poised to hit a record high in both volume and value in 2021. Read more

7. Nigerian investors lose N82.5bn as banks top active trades

The bearish trading in the Nigerian capital market persisted on Thursday as investment takeout depleted the bourse by 0.3 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read more

8. ‘Investment in gas a top priority for Nigeria,’ Buhari assures investors

President Muhammadu Buhari told investors on Thursday that investment in gas remains a top priority for the country because of its huge benefits in terms of returns and utility. Read more

9. Police foils kidnap attempt on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Police operatives on Thursday foiled an attempt by bandits to kidnap travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. Read more

10. Gerrard leaves Rangers, takes over at Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard has signed a three-and-a-half year managerial deal with Premier League club, Aston Villa. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now