News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 12, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. EFCC reportedly grills ex-gov Igbinedion for alleged diversion of N1.6bnPublished 1 min ago on November 12, 2021By Ripples Nigeria
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly grilled a former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, for alleged diversion of N1.6 billion on Thursday. Read more
2. IPOB orders arrest of persons enforcing sit-at-home in South-East
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday ordered the arrest of anyone enforcing the weekly sit-at-home directive in any part of the South-East. Read more
3. Soludo, deputy to receive Certificate of Return Friday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Friday present the Certificate of Return to the Anambra State governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, and his deputy. Read more
4. Police arrests 14 people for their alleged roles in the invasion of Justice Odili’s home
The police on Thursday announced that 14 people had been arrested for their roles in the invasion of the Abuja home of a justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili recently. Read more
5. Malami says Nigerian govt considering various solutions to resolve Kanu, Ighoho cases
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, has revealed that the Federal Government is considering a variety of solutions in order to resolve the pending cases of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 11, 2021
6. FAO projects food import bill to reach record-high $1.75tr in 2021
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Thursday the global food trade is poised to hit a record high in both volume and value in 2021. Read more
7. Nigerian investors lose N82.5bn as banks top active trades
The bearish trading in the Nigerian capital market persisted on Thursday as investment takeout depleted the bourse by 0.3 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read more
8. ‘Investment in gas a top priority for Nigeria,’ Buhari assures investors
President Muhammadu Buhari told investors on Thursday that investment in gas remains a top priority for the country because of its huge benefits in terms of returns and utility. Read more
9. Police foils kidnap attempt on Kaduna-Abuja highway
Police operatives on Thursday foiled an attempt by bandits to kidnap travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. Read more
10. Gerrard leaves Rangers, takes over at Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard has signed a three-and-a-half year managerial deal with Premier League club, Aston Villa. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...