10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 13, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. #EndSARS: Lawyers ask court to order disbandment of Lagos panel

Two lawyers on Wednesday asked the Federal High Court, Lagos, to order the disbandment of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government to probe the allegations of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Read more

2. Nigeria to sign more Bilateral Air Services Agreements in 2021 —Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Thursday Nigeria would sign more Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) with other countries next year. Read more

3. FG set to reopen Kano, Port Harcourt airports for international flights

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu said on Thursday international flight operation would resume at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State soon. Read more

4. PTF rules out relaxation of COVID-19 protocols during Christmas period

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said on Thursday there would be no relaxation of the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Christmas season. Read more

5. 212 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 64,728. 1,162 deaths, 60,790 recoveries also recorded

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

6. Osinbajo advocates more private sector investment in agriculture

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday called for more private sector investment in agriculture. Read more

7. NSE: Market records biggest single day gain in more than 5 ½ years

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted its biggest daily gain in more than five and a half years on Thursday, triggering a circuit breaker on the bourse for the first time to halt volatility after the All Share Index rode by 5%. Read more

8. OPL 245: Nigeria’s suit against JP Morgan set for hearing in London

A London High Court has ordered the suit litigation filed by the Nigerian government against United States Bank JP Morgan Chase over the bank’s role in a disputed 2011 oilfield contract to go ahead. Read more

9. MPC members worry, as Forex pressure poses difficulty for CBN

Some members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank (CBN) have expressed worries regarding the impact of huge demand pressure on Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. Read more

10. Eagles’ll secure AFCON ticket now, to focus on W’Cup qualifiers in 2021 —Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed his desire to win the tie against Sierra Leone to ensure early qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read more

