10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 13, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
Two lawyers on Wednesday asked the Federal High Court, Lagos, to order the disbandment of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government to probe the allegations of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Read more
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Thursday Nigeria would sign more Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) with other countries next year. Read more
The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu said on Thursday international flight operation would resume at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State soon. Read more
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said on Thursday there would be no relaxation of the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Christmas season. Read more
Nigeria on Thursday recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday called for more private sector investment in agriculture. Read more
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted its biggest daily gain in more than five and a half years on Thursday, triggering a circuit breaker on the bourse for the first time to halt volatility after the All Share Index rode by 5%. Read more
A London High Court has ordered the suit litigation filed by the Nigerian government against United States Bank JP Morgan Chase over the bank’s role in a disputed 2011 oilfield contract to go ahead. Read more
Some members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank (CBN) have expressed worries regarding the impact of huge demand pressure on Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. Read more
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed his desire to win the tie against Sierra Leone to ensure early qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read more
