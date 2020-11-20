10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 20, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Senate President debunks allegation of N2b bribe to confirm INEC chairman

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has described the allegation that he collected N2 billion to facilitate the confirmation of Professor Mahmoud Yakubu for a second term as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as spurious and existing only in the imagination of purveyors of fake news. Read more

2. FG to consider ASUU splinter group’s application for trade union membership

The Federal Government on Thursday directed a ministerial committee to review within four weeks, the application filed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) splinter group, Congress of University Academics (CONUA), for registration as a trade union. Read more

3. ‘We stand by our report on shooting of #EndSARS protesters,’ CNN replies Nigerian govt

The United States-based Cable News Network (CNN), said on Thursday its report on the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in Lekki area of the state was “carefully and meticulously researched.” Read more

4. ASUU to ‘resist’ attempt to slow down integrity test on preferred payment platform

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday vowed to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to elongate the conduct of integrity test on its preferred payment platform, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS). Read more

5. Police release #EndSARS protester, Eromosele from detention

Police on Thursday released an #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, from custody in Lagos. Read more

6. NSE: Sell pressure in bank stocks steers market to N91.106bn loss

Profit-taking in bank stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Thursday cost investors N91.06 billion, partly reversing the gain reported at the session before, with Stanbic, GTB and Zenith accounting for much of the loss alongside Presco and Dangote Sugar. Read more

7. GTB’s nine month profit drops by 3.2% as loan impairment, operating costs hurt earnings

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has reported a marginal drop of 3.2% in profit after tax for the nine-month period to September 2020, compared to the corresponding period of 2019, with higher loan impairment charges and soaring operational costs hurting earnings. Read more

8. Nigeria’s LPG storage hits 69,698MT but remains well below local demand

The domestic storage capacity of Nigeria’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) now stands at 69,698 metric tonnes (mt), after the completion of construction works at a new terminal of Techno Oil Limited, Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva said on Wednesday. Read more

9. Oil dips as soaring COVID-19 cases dampen vaccine hope; Bonny Light gains $1.53

Oil prices weakened Thursday, with an uptick in COVID-19 infections and stricter curbs on economies around the world fuelling worries over weaker fuel demand, casting shadow on optimistic vaccine reports. Read more

10. Guardiola signs new deal with Man City, to stay until 2023

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year deal that will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions