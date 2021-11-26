10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 26, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki

The former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, on Thursday, revealed how he worked with Nigeria’s ex-Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, to stop former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third term bid 15 years ago. Read more

2. Anambra guber poll shows 2023 elections not under threat – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Thursday the successful conduct of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra was a confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to the advancement of the nation’s democracy. Read more

3. MURIC echoes Lai Mohammed, says there are outright lies in Lagos #EndSARS report

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has criticised the leaked report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters in Lagos State. Read more

4. APC dismisses report on mass resignation of ward executives in Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe on Thursday dismissed the report on the mass resignation of ward executives in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the state. Read more

5. Investors lose N71bn as Nigeria’s capital market downward trend continues

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N71.09 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.31 percent at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more

6. Honeywell, Flour Mills deny breaching court’s order as Ecobank moves to stop deal

Flour Mills Nigeria and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc have denied breaching court proceedings after Ecobank warned against the deal between both companies. Read more

7. AfCTA will enhance food security, others in Nigeria – Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said on Thursday the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) would ensure food security, employment and wealth generation in Nigeria and other member countries. Read more

8. NUPENG extends strike notice by seven days

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Thursday extended the ultimatum given to the Federal Government to address its demands by seven days. Read more

9. One dead, 13 hospitalised in fresh cholera outbreak in Taraba

One person has been confirmed dead and 13 others hospitalized in a fresh outbreak of cholera at Jen-Ardido community, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State. Read more

10. Osimhen discharged from hospital after surgery on face injury

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery on his face following an injury he sustained last weekend. Read more

