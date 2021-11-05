10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 5, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. IPOB calls off sit-at-home order, directs citizens to vote in Anambra guber poll

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday cancelled its one-week sit-at-home directive in the South-East. Read more

2. Armed robbers, cultists using IPOB’s name to cause mayhem in South-East – Governors

The South-East Governors said on Thursday armed robbers, cultists and other criminals are using the name of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause mayhem in the region. Read more

3. South-East governors to meet Nigerian govt on Kanu

The South-East Governors’ Forum will soon meet with the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the imbroglio trailing the incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

4. Reps to probe alleged deduction of N1.1bn from culture and tourism in 2021 budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Culture and Tourism on Thursday resolved to investigate the alleged deduction of N1.1 billion or 33 percent of budgetary allocation for the culture and tourism sector in the 2021 budget. Read more

5. CBN spent N58.6bn to print 2.5bn Naira notes in 2020 – Report

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spent N58.618 billion to print 2.518 billion Naira notes last year. Read more

6. Investors lose N16.50bn as Nigeria’s stock market free fall continues

The Nigerian stock market trading losses continued on Thursday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.07 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read more

7. Experts predict Elon Musk to become first $1tr man after meteoric rise to top of world’s rich list

When Forbes reported on June 16 that Tesla founder, Elon Musk, was only worth $150.1 billion, he was ranked third in its billionaire watch list at the time. Read more

8. Top five earning CEOs among Nigeria’s most capitalised companies

The total networth of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) heading Nigerian-owned companies, which are the top five most capitalised firms, rose by 2.59 percent in the month of October. Read more

9. IKOYI BUILDING: Sanwo-Olu declares three-day mourning, flags to fly at half-mast

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday declared three-day mourning in honour of victims of the Ikoyi building collapse. Read more

10. EUROPA: Balogun nets own goal, Moses on target, Onyekuru bags assist

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was quite unfortunate on Thursday night as he scored an own goal with Rangers at the Europa League. Read more

