10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 6, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Reps refuse to hear Ministry of Aviation 2021 budget presentation
The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation on Thursday refused to entertain the Ministry of Aviation 2021 budget presentation. Read more
Nigeria on Thursday recorded 180 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Thursday that he has proposed the decentralisation of the Nigerian prisons. Read more
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday urged his colleagues in other states of the federation to look into their expenditure profile and do away with unnecessary spending. Read more
The trial of former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah David Jang continued on Thursday with the testimony of prosecuting witness two (PW2), Uchenna Innocent Igwe. Read more
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Thursday that the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe may affect the 2021 budget estimate. Read more
The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a modest loss at Thursday’s trading, with low-cap stocks taking the biggest battering. Read more
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Silva, said on Thursday the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) would soon resume oil exploration and drilling in the Lake Chad Basin. Read more
Naira weakened against the United States dollar on Wednesday at the parallel market, closing at N464, 0.23% lower than the N463 it exchanged for at the previous session, data from abokiFX, which collates rates from informal traders, showed. Read more
