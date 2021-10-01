10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 1, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Ebonyi will not obey IPOB’s sit-at-home order – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Thursday the people of the state would not obey the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order on October 1. Read more

2. Gov Abiodun signs anti-open grazing bill in Ogun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday signed the state’s anti-open grazing bill into law. Read more

3. 11 lawmakers dump PDP, APGA for APC in Anambra

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Eleven lawmakers in the state have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

4. N1.64tn at stake, as Oyo joins Rivers, Lagos in suit against Nigerian govt over VAT collection

Oyo State Government has asked to join Rivers State in its suit against the Federal Government, following an application submitted to the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers. Read more

5. Zulum frowns at adoption of state policing, says it will worsen security situation

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has voiced his opposition to the discussion on the adoption of state policing. Read more

6. CBN postpones launch of eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed the launch of its digital currency, eNaira. Read more

7. NSE: Market cap up by 2% as investors pocket N320bn

The Nigerian stock market sustained its bullish run with a 2 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more

8. Police confirms attack on Anambra divisional headquarters

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the attack on its Ajali divisional headquarters in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state by heavily armed men. Read more

9. HEDA maintains stand on Malabu scam, says police report indicting chairman laughable

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has maintained its stand that the police report, which claimed its Chairman, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraj, forged an email in which Nigeria was shortchanged of $1.1 billion, to indict the former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke, was false and laughable. Read more

10. Kane bags hat-trick as Spurs thrash NS Mura in Europa Conference League

England striker Harry Kane came off the bench and scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in their 5-1 victory over NS Mura on Thursday night. Read more

