10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 15, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Reps reject N134bn allocation to National Assembly in 2022 budget

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected the N134 billion allocated to the National Assembly in the 2022 Budget. Read more

2. INEC rules out engagements with IPOB, ESN ahead of Anambra election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday ruled out the possibility of engaging the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN), ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. Read more

3. ‘Wait till 2031 for another shot at presidency,’ PANDEF tells Northern politicians

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Thursday told politicians from the Northern part of the country eyeing the Presidency in 2023 to wait for another eight years in the national interest. Read more

4. Ex-Senate President, Ayu, emerges consensus candidate for PDP chairmanship

Former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu has emerged as consensus candidate for the position of national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

5. Supreme Court affirms Soludo as APGA candidate for Anambra guber poll

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared Chukwuma Charles Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6th Anambra Gubernatorial election. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 14, 2021

6. Nigeria’s oil production up by 12% in September – OPEC

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.451 million barrels per day in September. Read more

7. ‘Compel govt officials to send children to Nigerian schools,’ ASUU charges National Assembly

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday, charged the National Assembly to make a law that would compel government officials to send their children to public schools in Nigeria. Read more

8. You lack power to ban #ENDSARS anniversary protests,’ Falana tells police

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, declared on Thursday that the Nigerian Police Force lacks the power to ban public protests in the country. Read more

9. Three abducted Kaduna seminarians regain freedom

The three kidnapped students of Christ the King Major Seminary at Fayit Fadan Kagoma in the Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom. Read more

10. Nigerian military confirms ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi’s death

The Nigerian military on Thursday confirmed the death of the leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abu Musab al-Barnawi. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now