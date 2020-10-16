10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 16, 2020

1. Reps summon IGP over unending #EndSARS protest

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to appear before the lawmakers over the ongoing protest against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in various parts of the country. Read more

2. FG agrees to pay N30bn as varsity lecturers’ earned allowance as parties move to end ASUU strike

The Federal Government on Thursday agreed to release N30 billion earned academic allowance to university lecturers. Read more

3. Kwara governor leads #EndSARS protesters to police headquarters

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Thursday led hundreds of #ENDSARS protesters to the headquarters of the state police command in Ilorin, the state capital. Read more

4. Governors fault timing of SWAT formation, urge IGP to shelve plan

Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday urged the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to “consult widely” before going ahead with the plans to form another police unit to replace the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Read more

5. 26 states yet to meet COVID-19 testing target —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday only the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State had achieved the target of testing of one per cent of its population. Read more

6. FG directs civil servants to resume work Monday

The Federal Government on Thursday directed civil servants in the country to return to work from Monday. Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N639.9bn in September

The Federal, states and local government councils on Thursday shared a total of N639.9billion as revenue allocation for September. Read more

8. NNPC releases 2019 audited financials, reports N1.7bn loss

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Thursday declared a loss of N1.7 billion for the 2019 financial year, a 99.7 per cent reduction from a loss of N803 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2018. Read more

9. World Bank, IMF propose debt reduction for Nigeria, others

The World Bank is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a view to offering debt reduction to Nigeria and other member countries of the International Development Association reeling from the coronavirus crisis. Read more

10. Victor Moses joins Spartak Moscow on sixth loan move from Chelsea