10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 16, 2020

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to appear before the lawmakers over the ongoing protest against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in various parts of the country.
The Federal Government on Thursday agreed to release N30 billion earned academic allowance to university lecturers.
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Thursday led hundreds of #ENDSARS protesters to the headquarters of the state police command in Ilorin, the state capital.
Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday urged the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to "consult widely" before going ahead with the plans to form another police unit to replace the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday only the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State had achieved the target of testing of one per cent of its population.
The Federal Government on Thursday directed civil servants in the country to return to work from Monday.
The Federal, states and local government councils on Thursday shared a total of N639.9billion as revenue allocation for September.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Thursday declared a loss of N1.7 billion for the 2019 financial year, a 99.7 per cent reduction from a loss of N803 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2018.
The World Bank is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a view to offering debt reduction to Nigeria and other member countries of the International Development Association reeling from the coronavirus crisis.
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has completed a loan move from Premier League club Chelsea to Russian outfit Spartak Moscow on Thursday.
