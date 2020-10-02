10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 2, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. The time is near for me to announce my next move —Ize-Iyamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, hinted on Thursday that he would challenge the outcome of the September 19 election in court. Read more

2. 153 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,001; death toll now 1,112

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 153 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. U.S President, Trump, wife test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump of the United States of America and his wife, Melanie, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read more

4. Nigeria has recorded increase in girls’ enrollment and retention in schools —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday Nigeria had been recording an increase in girls’ enrollment and retention in schools. Read more

5. FG can’t remain ‘Father Christmas’, Sanusi backs removal of fuel subsidy

The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, has thrown his weight behind the Federal Government’s decision to remove fuel subsidy in the country. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 2

6. Buhari’s govt leading Nigeria into ‘extreme decay’ —PDP Governors

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Thursday the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had supervised Nigeria’s slide into extreme decay in the last five years. Read more

7. Oil prices dip over bleak demand prospects; Bonny Light gains $0.47

Oil prices declined Thursday as soaring coronavirus infections dimmed outlook, with growth in OPEC output last month straining prices further, much as optimism of U.S. fiscal stimulus limited losses. Read more

8. Reps endorse N13.08 trillion expenditure for 2021 budget

The House of Representatives Wednesday approved a spending plan of N13.08 trillion for 2021 alongside the Fiscal Strategy Paper and the Medium Term Expenditure Framework of the executive arm. Read more

9. Naira gains against dollar at black market, weakens at I&E forex window

Naira strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday at the parallel market, inching up by 1.08%, supported by improving liquidity in the retail segment of the foreign exchange market, with bureau de change operators receiving more than $250 million in forex supply from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since 7th September. Read more

10. Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Liverpool has been knocked out of the Carabao Cup after falling to a defeat to Arsenal in the fourth round through penalty shootout. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions