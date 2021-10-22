10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 22, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. APC inaugurates committees to resolve disputes arising from congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday inaugurated appeal committees to address the concerns raised by aggrieved members of the party during last weekend’s state congresses across the country. Read more

2. Buhari orders security agents to take charge in Anambra ahead of guber election

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to dominate and beef up security in Anambra State ahead of the state’s governorship election slated for November 6. Read more

3. ‘Allow us to determine suitable technology for elections,’ INEC tells National Assembly

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday asked the National Assembly to allow the commission to determine what technology to use in elections without any restrictions. Read more

4. Kanu pleads ‘not guilty’ to amended treason charges, as case is adjourned

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday on a seven-count terrorism charge. Read more

5. Hoodlums attack Sowore at Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Unknown hoodlums on Thursday morning attacked the activist and former presidential hopeful, Omoyele Sowore at the venue of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB). Read more

6. Cutix leads gainers, Unity Bank among top losers in Nigeria’s stock market

Investors at the Nigerian stock market pocketed N240billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.10 percent on Thursday. Read more

7. Sanwo-Olu orders release of #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the state police command to release all the protesters arrested during the #ENDSARS memorial rally held in the state on Wednesday. Read more

8. EFCC arraigns ex-NSITF chief for alleged N1bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned the ex-Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngozi Olojeme, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for alleged N1billion fraud. Read more

9. Gunmen reportedly set Imo police station ablaze in fresh attack

Gunmen reportedly attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters at Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State on Thursday night and set the facility on fire. Read more

10. Salisu Yusuf returns as Super Eagles assistant coach

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf has returned to Gernot Rohr’s coaching crew three years after he was suspended from the position. Read more

