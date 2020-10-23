10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 23, 2020

The presidency on Thursday blamed religious organizations and some sections of the media for promoting messages of hate in the country. Read more
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed disappointment that Nigerians mistook his administration’s swift disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as a sign of weakness by the Federal Government. Read more
The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended in a deadlock on Wednesday after both parties disagreed on the modality for the payment of salaries and the N30 billion earned allowance for the university lecturers. Read more
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday night apologised to families of dead #EndSARS protests across the state. Read more
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday night dismissed President Muhamadu Buhari’s address on the current unrest in the country as empty and devoid of empathy. Read more
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed indefinitely the 15 by-elections in 11 states across Nigeria over the #EndSARS protests. Read more
The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, inaugurated a 12-man judicial panel of inquiry to look into alleged brutality and other forms of rights abuses by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Read more
The total currency in circulation rose to N2.426 trillion in September, 2.4% or N56.44 trillion higher than the N2.369 trillion recorded in August, figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website on Wednesday showed. Read more
The Nigerian government’s indebtedness to construction companies handling 711 road projects in Nigeria now stands at N392 billion, Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola said on Wednesday. Read more
