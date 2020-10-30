10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 30, 2020

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday accused the Federal Government of frustrating efforts to end the university lecturers’ eight-month-old strike. Read more
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday charged government at all levels to end medical tourism by investing in the nation’s health sector. Read more
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria must do everything within its power to avoid a second wave of COVID-19. Read more
Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Thursday, expressed optimism that would become the first female director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) despite the United States opposition to her candidacy. Read more
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has ordered the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai. Read more
Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday the country’s power sector recorded an all-time national peak of 5,459.50MW. Read more
The profit of MTN Nigeria for the 9 month period to September 2020 declined by 3.3% to N144.239 billion compared to the same period of 2019, its unaudited financial report posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed on Wednesday. Read more
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has said it is in negotiation with the Pan Ocean Group with a view to resolving the energy firm’s N240 billion debt. Read more
The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have been accused of defrauding Nigerians with impunity. Read more
Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo and Daniel Akpeyi are set to make their first appearances for the Super Eagles this year as they got called up for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone. Read more
