10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 30, 2020

1. ASUU accuses FG of frustrating efforts to end strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday accused the Federal Government of frustrating efforts to end the university lecturers’ eight-month-old strike. Read more

2. NLC charges Nigerian govt to end medical tourism

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday charged government at all levels to end medical tourism by investing in the nation’s health sector. Read more

3. We must avoid second wave of COVID-19, our economy too fragile for another lockdown —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria must do everything within its power to avoid a second wave of COVID-19. Read more

4. Confident Okonjo-Iweala unperturbed by US opposition in quest for WTO’s top job

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Thursday, expressed optimism that would become the first female director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) despite the United States opposition to her candidacy. Read more

5. Gov Ganduje reinstates media aide suspended over comment against Buhari

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has ordered the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai. Read more

6. Nigeria’s power generation records all-time peak at 5,459MW

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday the country’s power sector recorded an all-time national peak of 5,459.50MW. Read more

7. MTNN 9-month profit falls by 3.3% to N144bn

The profit of MTN Nigeria for the 9 month period to September 2020 declined by 3.3% to N144.239 billion compared to the same period of 2019, its unaudited financial report posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed on Wednesday. Read more

8. AMCON, Pan Ocean move to resolve N240bn debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has said it is in negotiation with the Pan Ocean Group with a view to resolving the energy firm’s N240 billion debt. Read more

9. Lawmakers accuse DisCos of defrauding Nigerians with impunity, call for sanction

The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have been accused of defrauding Nigerians with impunity. Read more

10. Osimhen, Akpeyi return as 24 Super Eagles players invited for Sierra Leone tie

Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo and Daniel Akpeyi are set to make their first appearances for the Super Eagles this year as they got called up for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone. Read more