News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 8, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. PANDORA PAPERS: I didn’t breach any law – Peter Obi
The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has reacted to the Pandora Papers’ revelation that he breached Nigerian laws by setting up secret businesses in tax havens. Read more
2. INEC lists Uba, Soludo, 16 others for Anambra election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. Read more
3. Gov Obaseki’s move to hijack Edo PDP rocks party
Moves by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to take hold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state are causing a crisis in the state chapter of the party. Read more
4. Buhari against state of emergency in Anambra, Obiano says after meeting with President
Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari is against the declaration of a state of emergency in the state despite comments credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. Read more
5. Gov Obiano points fingers at colleagues over violence in Anambra
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has explained that he deliberately stayed away from the meeting of the South-East Governors’ Forum held in Enugu. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 7, 2021
6. Buhari blames organised labour for dwindling revenues
President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the organised labour for the country’s dwindling revenues due to the continued payment of fuel subsidies. Read more
7. UPL, Presco among top gainers as investors gain N33.2bn
Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N33.32 billion following a 0.15 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more
8. Why Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, was arrested – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army has explained why a popular Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, was arrested by troops in Anambra. Read more
9. Zamfara secures release of 200 kidnapped victims
The Zamfara State government has secured the release of 200 people abducted by bandits in the state. Read more
10. IGP dismisses reports on planned return of SARS
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday dismissed reports on the planned return of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...