10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 8, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. PANDORA PAPERS: I didn’t breach any law – Peter Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has reacted to the Pandora Papers’ revelation that he breached Nigerian laws by setting up secret businesses in tax havens. Read more

2. INEC lists Uba, Soludo, 16 others for Anambra election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. Read more

3. Gov Obaseki’s move to hijack Edo PDP rocks party

Moves by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to take hold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state are causing a crisis in the state chapter of the party. Read more

4. Buhari against state of emergency in Anambra, Obiano says after meeting with President

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari is against the declaration of a state of emergency in the state despite comments credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. Read more

5. Gov Obiano points fingers at colleagues over violence in Anambra

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has explained that he deliberately stayed away from the meeting of the South-East Governors’ Forum held in Enugu. Read more

6. Buhari blames organised labour for dwindling revenues

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the organised labour for the country’s dwindling revenues due to the continued payment of fuel subsidies. Read more

7. UPL, Presco among top gainers as investors gain N33.2bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N33.32 billion following a 0.15 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more

8. Why Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, was arrested – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has explained why a popular Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, was arrested by troops in Anambra. Read more

9. Zamfara secures release of 200 kidnapped victims

The Zamfara State government has secured the release of 200 people abducted by bandits in the state. Read more

10. IGP dismisses reports on planned return of SARS

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday dismissed reports on the planned return of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Read more

