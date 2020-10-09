10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, October 9, 2020

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. ASUP threatens strike over IPPIS

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Thursday threatened to embark on strike over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

3. ONDO: PDP rejects INEC returning officer

The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday rejected the choice of the Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, as the Chief Returning Officer for next weekend's governorship election in Ondo State.

4. Court freezes Lagos speaker's accounts over alleged graft

A Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the temporary freezing of three accounts belonging to the embattled Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

5. Defiant Buhari insists only workers on IPPIS platform will receive salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday only federal workers that had been captured by the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform would continue to receive salaries.

6. Nigerian govt releases fresh guidelines for reopening of schools

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday released fresh guidelines for the reopening of schools in the country.

7. NSE: Industrial and oil & gas stocks drive N46bn loss

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) entered a second day of loss on Thursday, with the bourse shedding N46.064 billion, driven by profit-taking in industrial and oil & gas stocks including Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, Conoil, Ardova and Nigerian Breweries.

8. Revenue generation biggest obstacle to funding 2021 budget –Buhari

Revenue mobilisation remains the biggest challenge to funding annual budgets in the country including the proposed 2021 budget just presented to the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

9. Nigeria needs $2bn to provide electricity for 80m citizens –REA

Nigeria requires an outlay of $2 billion to provide electricity to 80 million people or roughly 39% of its population, who do not have access to power, and who are dominantly rural dwellers, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said on Wednesday.

10. Yobo excited about 'new chapter' with Super Eagles, ready to show 'passion'