10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 10, 2021
1. Governors sue Nigerian govt over stamp duties, demand remittance of N176bn collected in five years
The governors of the 36 states in Nigeria have dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court over alleged non-remittance of funds generated as stamp duties from the states. Read more
2. INEC recognises Ozigbo as PDP candidate in Anambra
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the former Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. Read more
3. ‘Secession the surest way to Nigeria’s extinction,’ Osinbajo cautions separatist groupsl
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s opposition to the separatist agitations in the country. Read more
4. Lagos Assembly passes bills on anti-open grazing, state collection of VAT
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed two bills; the anti-open grazing of livestock bill, and a bill to enable the state government collect Value Added Tax (VAT) in the state. Read more
5. ‘Igbo will remain in Nigeria despite the rough situation,’ Ohanaeze tells Buhari
The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday assured President Muhammadu Buhari that people of the South-East are fully committed to the unity of Nigeria. Read more
6. NSE: Market cap down by 0.01% as investors lose N1.66bn
Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N1.66 billion following the crash in the equity capitalization by 0.01 percent on Thursday. Read more
7. Telcom operators shut down services in 13 Katsina LGAs
Telecommunication services have been shut down in 13 local government areas of Katsina State. Read more
8. Kaduna govt orders schools to resume September 12
The Kaduna State government on Thursday directed public and private schools in the state to resume academic works on September 12. Read more
9. Bandits abduct 23 persons, kill police officer in Kaduna
Again, armed bandits have attacked Ungwan Maje and Ungwan Laka villages in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a police officer and abducting 23 others. Read more
10. Japan withdraws as host of 2021 Club World Cup because of COVID-19
Japan has pulled out of hosting the Club World Cup in December, 2021 because of Covid-19 restrictions in the country. Read more
