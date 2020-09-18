10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 18, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. Obaseki declares Friday work-free day in Edo

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has declared Friday as a work-free day in the state. Read more

2. 131 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,735; death toll now 1,093

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 131 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Jonathan urges Commonwealth to adopt election grading system in member-nations

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday urged the Commonwealth to adopt a grading system for elections among member-nations. Read more

4. EDO 2020: ‘I’m passionately committed to free and fair elections’ —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday advised political parties, candidates and security agents to behave responsibly in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State. Read more

5. IGP orders vehicular restriction of movement during Edo guber

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement during Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State. Read more

6. Nigeria has flattened COVID-19 transmission curve —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday the Nigeria had succeeded in flattening the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the country. Read more

7. NSE: Investors lose N9bn amid profit-taking in bank stocks

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) shed N9.181 billion on Thursday as huge sell-offs in bank stocks weighed on market performance, causing trade to close on a downbeat note for the third straight day. Read more

8. Nigerian govt asks bank account holders to undergo ‘self-certification’ process

The Federal Government on Thursday directed all bank account holders in the country to undergo a “self-certification” process. Read more

9. Landlords cannot transfer existing electricity bills to new tenants –NERC

Landlords with outstanding bills cannot transfer the payment obligation to tenants just renting their properties, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said Tuesday. Read more

10. EPL: Thiago agrees to Liverpool transfer as Bale close to rejoining Spurs

The English Premier League is set to grace the expertise of Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara and Real Madrid forward, Gareth Bale. Read more

