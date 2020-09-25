10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 25, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. Fresh crisis looms as APC suspends Ojudu, 10 others indefinitely in Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has suspended the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Babafemi Ojudu, and 10 other chieftains of the party indefinitely. Read more

2. BREAKING: 125 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,849; death toll now 1,102

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 125 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. FUEL HIKE: Court stops NLC, TUC planned rally

Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court, in Abuja, on Thursday, restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from going ahead with their planned nationwide protest on September 28. Read more

4. ONDO: Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi, 14 others to sign peace agreement October 6

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and 16 other governorship candidates in Ondo State are expected to sign a peace agreement on October 6. Read more

5. MAGU: Why I snubbed presidential panel’s invitation – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, revealed why he snubbed an invitation extended to him by the presidential panel probing the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, for alleged malfeasance. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 24

6. OCTOBER 1: Group calls for mass protest, wants Buhari to resign, make 18 other demands

A group, the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) on Thursday urged Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to come out en masse on October 1 and participate in a massive peaceful protest the happenings in the country. Read more

7. Construction firm, Julius Berger to take a chance at agriculture

Construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria, known for building a number of arteries, highways and thoroughfares in the country said it would foray into agro-processing, citing “the emerging developments, political, economical and structural situation in Nigeria and the resultant reforms by the governments.” Read more

8. Shutdown of refineries in Nigeria, others to help Asia, Europe petrol sales –S&P Global

Refinery outages in Nigeria and other African countries are projected to ramp up gasoline demand and in turn brighten Asian and European markets’ chances of earning bigger revenue, London-based market intelligence firm, S&P Global Platts said Thursday. Read more

9. Dangote Cement’s dividend payment tops N1tn in seven years

Cement-manufacturing giant, Dangote Cement Plc, Wednesday said its dividend payment to shareholders, has exceeded N1 trillion in seven years. Read more

10. Bayern beat Sevilla after extra-time to win UEFA Super Cup for second time

Champions League winners, Bayern Munich defeated Europa League winners, Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final played in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions