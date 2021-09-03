News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 3, 2021
1. Trouble in APC as court suspends Gov Buni as party’s interim national chairman, stops LG Congress
A Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba, on Wednesday, sacked the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, as the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
2. Kogi govt threatens to sue EFCC
The Kogi State government has threatened to take legal action against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N20 billion salary bailout funds said to be in fixed deposit at a commercial bank by the state government. Read more
3. Grazing routes will end farmers/herders conflict – Bagudu
The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said on Thursday mapping out grazing routes would end the herdsmen/farmers’ conflict in the country. Read more
4. Troops arrest 81 bandits, rescue 33 victims in North-West
Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have arrested at least 81 bandits, their collaborators and other criminal elements across the North-West in the last three weeks. Read more
5. Akwa Ibom gov, Emmanuel, seeks upward review of states’ allocations
The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, on Thursday, called for the upward review of the revenue allocation to states by the Federal Government, to boost economic growth and enhance industrialisation in the country. Read more
6. Naira in all-time low, exchanges for N530/$ at parallel market
The Nigerian currency, naira has hit an all-time low after exchanging for N530/$ at the parallel market on Thursday. Read more
7. 27.4m Nigerians earn less than N100,000 a year -SERAP
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) declared in Lagos on Thursday that 27.4 million Nigerians earn below N100,000 per annum. Read more
8. Police rescue five abducted Zamfara college students
Police operatives in Zamfara on Thursday rescued five abducted students of the Government Day Secondary School in Kaya, Maradun local government area of the state. Read more
9. Offa Poly student to spend one year in jail for cybercrime
Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday, sentenced one Olaleye Rosheed, a student of Federal Polytechnic, Offa, to one-year imprisonment over offences bordering on attempted cheating and internet fraud. Read more
10. Nigerian Paralympians get heroic welcome from Dare, Amokachi
Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare and the Special Assistant on Sports to President Buhari, Daniel Amokachi led the rousing welcome for the first batch of Paralympians who returned home from Tokyo, Japan. Read more
