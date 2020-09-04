10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 4, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 125 fresh COVID-19 cases as total hits 52,588; death toll now 1,048

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 125 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Buhari to unveil new economic plan December

President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil a new economic plan for the country in December. Read more

3. Nigeria learnt lessons from P&ID saga —Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Thursday, that the Federal Government had learnt lessons from the award of $9.6billion to the Irish firm, Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) by a British Court last year. Read also

4. Abiru, Saheed secure APC tickets for Lagos bye-elections

The duo of Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed on Thursday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the October 31 bye-elections in Lagos-East Senatorial District and Kosofe ll State Constituency. Read more

5. Suspected bandits kill 17 vigilantes in Niger State

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday evening killed at least 17 vigilantes in Dukku town, Rijau local government area of Niger State. Read more

6. FG lacks financial capacity to pay for fuel subsidy —Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Thursday the Federal Government lacked the financial capacity to pay for fuel subsidy in the country. Read more

7. Nigeria looks to mining to diversify revenue stream —Minister

Nigeria is nursing the hope of having 50 mines in operation by 2023 and can make up for lost time because of the weight of the coronavirus crisis on the growth of the promising sector, Reuters reported Wednesday, quoting Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, as saying in an interview. Read more

8. Naira exchanges at N420/$ on black market

The naira continued its rally against the United States dollar on Wednesday, exchanging at N420 per dollar as the central bank’s interventions in the currency market intensified. Read more

9. CBN sells $50m to measure foreign forex demand

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange worth $50 million on the spot and forward markets in what the regulator called a test trade to determine the level of dollar demand on the currency market, traders told Reuters on Wednesday. Read more

10. ‘No more gender difference’ – Brazil gives equal pay to female players

Brazil has joined the league of a few nations who give equal pay to their men’s and women’s national players for representing the country. Read more

