10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 19, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

1. ‘Obaseki was in APC. He understands them,’ Wike defends Edo gov on N60bn controversy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday leapt to the defence of his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, on the N60 billion controversy. Read more

2. Sanwo-Olu blames Yar’Adua, Jonathan for delay in Lagos light-rail project

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, blamed the late former President Umaru Yar’Adua’ and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administrations for the delayed take-off of the state’s light rail project. Read more

3. Nigerian govt to recruit more soldiers to tackle insurgency, banditry

The Federal Government on Sunday declared its intention to commence the recruitment of more soldiers to fight the Boko Haram insurgency and banditry in the country. Read more

4. IPOB threatens to launch ESN in northern Nigeria, reaffirms rejection of new South-East outfit

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday threatened to launch its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network in the Northern part of Nigeria soon. Read more

5. APC, PDP govs disagree as controversy over alleged printing of N60bn by Nigerian govt rages

The Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) has reacted to the allegation that the Federal Government mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria to print between N60 billion to bridge the shortfall in revenue allocation to the three tiers of government in March. Read more

6. Nigerians to pay more for fuel as govt moves to fulfill World Bank’s terms for $3.4bn loan

Nigerians are now expected to pay more for petrol after the Federal Government resolved to end fuel subsidy in a bid to secure the World Bank’s approval for a $3.4 billion loan. Read more

7. Mobile network operators demand payment of USSD charges by banks

MTN Nigeria, Airtel and other telecommunications companies in Nigeria on Sunday accused commercial banks in the country of charging their customers for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) usage without remitting commission to the network providers. Read more

8. Two suspected drug traffickers excrete 191 pellets of cocaine, heroin at Lagos airport

Two suspected drug traffickers arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, have excreted 191 pellets of cocaine, heroin. Read more

9. UN suspends humanitarian operations in Borno communities



The United Nations has suspended humanitarian operations in Damasak and Dikwa areas of Borno State over incessant terror attacks targeting its workers and volunteers. Read more

10. Iheanacho fires Leicester to first FA Cup final since 1969

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final. Read more

