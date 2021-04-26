 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 26, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 26, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. South-East governors meet in Enugu, reaffirm ban on open grazing, seek legal backing for Ebubeagu

South-East Governors and other stakeholders met on Sunday in Enugu to address the worsening security challenge in the region. Read more

2. IPOB/ESN RAID: Gunmen kill four soldiers, two policemen in suspected retaliatory attack in Rivers

Gunmen on Saturday night killed six security operatives during attacks on checkpoints along the Owerri-Port Harcourt Road in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State. Read more

3. Customs confirms killing of three officers in Rivers attack

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Sunday confirmed the killing of three of its personnel by gunmen in Rivers State. Read more

4. Boko Haram reportedly attacks Mainok, Borno

Just 48 hours after Boko Haram attacked Geidam, Yobe State, the terrorists on Sunday invaded another town in Nigeria’s North-East. Read more

5. Nigeria spent N1tr on military procurements, others in 2020 – Report

Nigeria accounted for 14.02 per cent of total military spending in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020. This was contained in the SIPRI Military Expenditure Fact Sheet highlights released on Sunday evening. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, April 25, 2021

6. Banks’ bad debts increased by N166.29bn in 2020 – NBS

The Nigerian banking industry recorded a N166.29 billion or 15.69 per cent increase in non-performing loans in 2020. Read more

7. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church attack

Unknown gunmen on Sunday killed one person and abducted four others during an attack on Haske Baptist Church at Manini village, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State. Read more

8. NDLEA intercepts heroin, khat worth N10bn at Lagos, Kano airports

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have seized consignments of heroin and khat with a street value of N10billion. Read more

9. Keyamo is in pains, the cabal is in pains, Eedris shades minister

Nigerian rapper and activist, Eedris Abdul Kareem has responded to allegations by Festus Keyamo, the minister of State for Labour and Employment that he (Eedris) released ‘Jaga Jaga reloaded’ as a form of blackmail. Read more

10. Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season

Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final on Sunday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports10 hours ago

Onuachu, Dessers win Belgian Cup with Genk

Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers won the Belgian Cup with Genk after they emerged winners in...
Sports13 hours ago

Nadal beats Tsitsipas to win 12th Barcelona Open title

Rafael Nadal has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Barcelona Open after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
Sports14 hours ago

Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season

Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the...
Sports15 hours ago

Chukwueze scores but Barcelona beat Villarreal to move level with Madrid

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal in their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the La...
Sports16 hours ago

Inter move closer to clinching first league title in 11yrs with Verona win

The race to the title in the Italian Serie A is almost over, with Inter Milan leading the pack and...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest4 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
Latest4 days ago

Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators

The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Tech5 days ago

Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare

E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Latest5 days ago

Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...