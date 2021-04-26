10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 26, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. South-East governors meet in Enugu, reaffirm ban on open grazing, seek legal backing for Ebubeagu

South-East Governors and other stakeholders met on Sunday in Enugu to address the worsening security challenge in the region. Read more

2. IPOB/ESN RAID: Gunmen kill four soldiers, two policemen in suspected retaliatory attack in Rivers

Gunmen on Saturday night killed six security operatives during attacks on checkpoints along the Owerri-Port Harcourt Road in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State. Read more

3. Customs confirms killing of three officers in Rivers attack

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Sunday confirmed the killing of three of its personnel by gunmen in Rivers State. Read more

4. Boko Haram reportedly attacks Mainok, Borno

Just 48 hours after Boko Haram attacked Geidam, Yobe State, the terrorists on Sunday invaded another town in Nigeria’s North-East. Read more

5. Nigeria spent N1tr on military procurements, others in 2020 – Report

Nigeria accounted for 14.02 per cent of total military spending in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020. This was contained in the SIPRI Military Expenditure Fact Sheet highlights released on Sunday evening. Read more

6. Banks’ bad debts increased by N166.29bn in 2020 – NBS

The Nigerian banking industry recorded a N166.29 billion or 15.69 per cent increase in non-performing loans in 2020. Read more

7. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church attack

Unknown gunmen on Sunday killed one person and abducted four others during an attack on Haske Baptist Church at Manini village, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State. Read more

8. NDLEA intercepts heroin, khat worth N10bn at Lagos, Kano airports

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have seized consignments of heroin and khat with a street value of N10billion. Read more

9. Keyamo is in pains, the cabal is in pains, Eedris shades minister

Nigerian rapper and activist, Eedris Abdul Kareem has responded to allegations by Festus Keyamo, the minister of State for Labour and Employment that he (Eedris) released ‘Jaga Jaga reloaded’ as a form of blackmail. Read more

10. Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season

Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final on Sunday. Read more

