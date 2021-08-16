10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 16, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. SERAP tells Buhari to offset doctors’ allowances with N4.8bn allocated to monitor WhatsApp

To redress the grievances of striking doctors in the country, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the proposed N4.87billion for WhatsApp monitoring for the payment of their allowances. Read more

2. After gunmen attack, IGP deploys special team to Plateau communities

Following Saturday’s attack on travellers by gunmen in Plateau State, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has deployed a special team of police operatives to the state. Read more

3. Why Nigerian govt stopped employment in civil service – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Sunday explained why the Federal Government stopped employment in the civil service. Read more

4. Mass defection hits Benue APC

A few days after some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Agatu and Kwande Local Government Areas of Benue State defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), more defections have hit the APC as another set of defectors dumped the ruling party. Read more

5. ‘You are a disgrace, needs slaps to reset your brain,’ Iginla, Odumeje blast Okotie over TB Joshua

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Anambra State, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere aka Odumeje; has launched a scathing attack on the renowned televangelist, Chris Okotie, over his controversial remarks on the late Founder of the Synagogue Church of Nations, Pastor Temitope Joshua. Read more

6. Police rescue 33 victims of Plateau attack, arrest 20 suspects

Police operatives have rescued 33 victims of Saturday’s attack on travellers in Jos North local government area of Plateau State. Read more

7. 21 people reportedly killed as bridge collapses in Jigawa State

About 21 people reportedly lost their lives on Sunday after floods caused a bridge in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State to cave in. Read more

8. Taliban takes over Kabul as Afghan President flees country

Taliban fighters on Sunday took over the Afghan capital, Kabul, and forced President Ashraf Ghani to flee abroad. Read more

9. NDLEA arrests 53-year-old woman with 100 wraps of heroin at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 53-year-old woman, Nnadi Chinyere, with 100 wraps of heroin at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. Read more

10. Man City begin Premier League title defence with defeat to Tottenham

Premier League champions Manchester City have kicked off their title defence with a surprise defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Read more

