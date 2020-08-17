10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 17, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Buhari has no hand in Na’Abba’s invitation by DSS —Presidency

The presidency on Sunday described as a publicity stunt, reports alleging that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Umar Ghali Na’Abba, was invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his alleged comments against President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

2. 298 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 49,068; death toll now 975

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 298 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Ondo deputy governor picks ex-commissioner as running mate

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday picked the state’s former Commissioner for Works, Mr. Gboye Adegbenro, as his running mate for the governorship election in the state. Read more

4. ‘I did not say I won’t support a northern candidate in 2023’ —El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has clarified comments he made suggesting he would not support any northern candidate vying for the presidency in 2023. Read more

5. Nigerian traders groan as Ghanaian authorities shut their shops over $1m tax

President of Nigerian Traders Union in Ghana, Chukwuemeka Nnaji, on Saturday condemned the closure of shops owned by Nigerians in Ghana by Ghanaian authorities. Read more

6. NPA receives biggest container vessel ever at Onne Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the berthing of the largest container vessel to ever dock at a Nigerian port. Read more

7. Bond investors stranded in Nigeria risk 100% loss

Foreign investors attracted into purchasing Nigerian debt that was paying interest of 13% a year ago are unable to move their cash out of the country, Bloomberg reported Friday. Read more

8. Ekiti govt shuts pharmacies, supermarkets for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Ekiti State government on Sunday announced the temporary closure of pharmacies, supermarkets, and popular eating/drinking joints in Ado Ekiti over alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Read more

9. ASUP petitions rights commission over non-payment of 20 months’ salaries by Abia govt

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Sunday sent a petition to the National Human Rights Commission over 20 months’ unpaid salaries by the Abia State government. Read more

10. Man Utd out of Europa League as Sevilla seal comeback win to reach final

English Premier League side, Manchester United have been knocked out of the Europa League after falling to a defeat to Spanish giants, Sevilla. Read more

