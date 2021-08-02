10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 2, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. HURIWA urges Nigerian govt to cooperate with FBI on Kyari

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Sunday urged the Federal Government to cooperate with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in order to unravel the fraud allegations against the Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari. Read more

2. IGP suspends Kyari as four-man special investigation panel begins probe

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari, the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from the Service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigations touching on him. Read more

3. Why Kaduna govt filed fresh charge against El-Zakzaky – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday described as malicious the fresh terrorism charge filed against the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, by Kaduna State government. Read more

4. Nigeria to strengthen bilateral relations with EU

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the European Union, Obinna Onowu, has declared the Federal Government’s readiness to work closely with the body to improve the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the country. Read more

5. 30 out of 65 verified private jets to pay duties -Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has extended the ultimatum given to private jet owners in the country to pay the requisite duties by another two weeks. Read more

6. Report on non-payment of ransom for Bethel college students false – CAN

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dismissed a report claiming that parents of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi did not pay any ransom to secure their wards’ release. Read more

7. Commonwealth following developments over Twitter ban in Nigeria —Sec Gen

The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland has said the Commonwealth is closely monitoring the developments around the suspension of the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, and allegations of repression of the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, media freedom, as well as disregard for the rule of law in the country. Read more

8. Lagos NDLEA nabs woman with 35 wraps of cocaine concealed in underwear

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abuja on Sunday, disclosed that it has nabbed a lady, Ebere Edith Okafor, with 35 wraps of cocaine concealed in her underwear. Read more

9. Akwa United emerge NPFL champions for first time ever

Akwa United have won the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title for the first time following a 5-2 thrashing of MFM in Uyo on Sunday. Read more

10. No medal for Amusan after fourth-place finish in 100mH Olympic final

Team Nigeria missed yet another chance of winning a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games as Tobi Amusan finished fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles final. Read more

