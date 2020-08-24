10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 24, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria passes 1,000 COVID-19 deaths; total cases now 52,227

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 322 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Ultimatum for Chevron to recall sacked workers remains —NUPENG

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said on Sunday the seven-day ultimatum given to Chevron Nigeria Limited and its service contractors to recall the 175 sacked contract workers was still intact. Read more

3. APC sweeps Ondo local council elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Saturday’s local government elections in Ondo State. Read more

4. Address our demands or strike continues, ASUU tells Nigerian govt

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Biodun Ogunyemi, vowed on Saturday the union would sustain its ongoing industrial action until the Federal Government addressed all its demands. Read more

5. Police re-arrest serial ritual killer who escaped from custody in Oyo

The alleged serial ritual killer, Sunday Shodipe, who escaped from police custody in Oyo State, has been rearrested. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 23

6. Dogara dismisses reports of 2023 presidential bid

The ex- Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday dismissed as a distraction, reports of his intention to vie for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket alongside the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, in 2023. Read more

7. DMO denies N1.08bn corruption allegations, blames disgruntled elements

The Debt Management Office (DMO) Saturday rebutted accusations of corruption against it, saying the agency is ‘accountable, transparent and responsible’ in its operations. Read more

8. Ghanaian authorities endorsing xenophobia by closing shops of Nigerians —Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has accused Ghanaian authorities of officially endorsing xenophobia with their action against Nigerians and nationals of other countries. Read more

9. NNPC nets $378.42m from crude oil sale in June

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday announced a total crude oil and gas export earnings of $378.42 million for June. Read more

10. Bayern beat PSG in Champions League final to win sixth title

German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have emerged winners of this season’s UEFA Champions League after they defeated French side Paris Saint-Germain in the final. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions