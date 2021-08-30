10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 30, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigerian govt rejects NMA’s 21-day ultimatum for resolution of dispute with resident doctors

The Federal Government has rejected the 21-day ultimatum handed down by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for the resolution of the current dispute with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). Read more

2. SERAP sues Nigerian govt to disclose details of N729bn paid to poor Nigerians

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a lawsuit against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Lagos. Read more

3. APC states to allocate 15% annual budget for healthcare delivery

All the states under the control of All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to release 15 percent of their annual budgets to the health sector to improve maternal and child healthcare service delivery in their domains. Read more

4. No one can force me to step down, my tenure ends in December —Secondus

The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secodus, has vowed to resist any attempt to remove him from office before the expiration of his tenure in December, 2021. Read more

5. 10 years after buying 49% stake, Gala maker, Tiger Brands to divest from UAC

Co-producer of Gala sausage roll, Tiger Brands, has agreed to divest from UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN). Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 29, 2021

6. Nigeria accounts for more than half of missing persons in Africa – Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday at least 24,000 persons had been declared missing in Nigeria. Read more

7. Falana charges Nigerian govt to secure release of abducted NDA personnel

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has charged the Federal Government to secure the release of the military officer abducted during an attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. Read more

8. Kaduna govt confirms killing of Senator Na’Allah’s son

The Kaduna State government on Sunday night confirmed the killing of Capt. Abdulkarim Ibn Na’Allah, the son of the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Bala Na’Allah. Read more

9. US Special Force volunteer to stay back in Afghanistan to avenge deaths of 13 soldiers

40 members of a United States Special Force from the “Who Dares Wins” regiment, have volunteered to remain in the war-torn Afghanistan to avenge deaths of 13 US troops who were killed at the Kabul Airport bombing where over 100 people were killed on Thursday. Read more

10. Messi makes PSG debut as Mbappe nets brace to beat Reims

Lionel Messi played his first game for Paris Saint-Germain since joining the French club after failing to get a contract signed at Barcelona. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions