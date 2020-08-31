10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 31, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. EDO: NBS report proves futility of Obaseki’s foreign trips, MoUs —APC

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, came under scathing criticism from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday over the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recent report on the state. Read more

2. Nigeria records 138 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 53,865; death toll now 1,013

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 138 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Ondo governorship aspirant dumps APC for ZLP

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Olanrewaju Kazeem, on Saturday joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Read more

4. Buhari pledges world-class infrastructure for Lagos, Kano, Abuja airports

President Muhamadu Buhari on Sunday promised that his administration would deliver world-class airport infrastructure to the Lagos, Abuja and Kano international airports to improve socio-economic development in the country. Read more

5. Northern elders reject Senate’s move to review 1999 Constitution

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) on Sunday faulted the Senate’s move to alter some provisions of the 1999 Constitution. Read more

6. I have not endorsed Oni’s governorship ambition —Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday evening denied endorsing the 2022 governorship ambition of Chief Segun Oni. Read more

7. PDP sweeps Ebonyi local council elections

The Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) Sunday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the state local council elections. Read more

8. Kano govt to establish 130 new schools for girls

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, said on Sunday the state government had concluded arrangements to establish an additional 130 girls secondary schools in the state. Read more

9. I have evidence of budget padding by National Assembly —Utomi

Prof Pat Utomi Sunday claimed he had evidence of budget padding by the National Assembly. Read more

10. Messi can’t leave Barca for free as La Liga says €700m release clause valid

Spanish topflight, the La Liga, has waded into the controversy surrounding the planned exit of Lionel Messi from Barcelona. Read more

