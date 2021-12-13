10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, December 13, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘Killings not peculiar to Nigeria,’ Presidency responds to Daily Trust’s criticism of Buhari handling of insecurity

The Presidency has responded to a critical Daily Trust editorial accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of seemingly permitting insecurity across the country. Read more

2. ‘Nothing will take me back to ‘Egypt,’ Umahi quashes rumour of planned return to PDP again

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Sunday reaffirmed his total commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

3. APC will collapse by March 2022 – Ayu

The National Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would go into extinction between March and April next year. Read more

4. SERAP urges Lawan, Gbajabiamila to probe missing N10bn NASS funds in 2019

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives Mr Femi Gbajabiamila to “promptly probe and refer to appropriate anti-corruption agencies fresh allegations that N10bn of public money budgeted for the National Assembly is missing, misappropriated or diverted.” Read more

5. MONARCHS’ MURDER: Imo fast becoming a burning hell under Uzodinma – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday condemned the murder of traditional rulers in Imo State. Read more

6. Gumi dismisses reports on brother’s abduction

The Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, on Sunday dismissed reports on the abduction of his elder brother by bandits. Read more

7. Nigerian pastor arraigned for ‘arranging’ 60 fake marriages in the US in 7 years

A 50-year-old Nigerian pastor based in the United States, Joshua Olatokunbo Shonubi, has been indicted before a federal grand jury for allegedly arranging over 60 fake marriages for immigrants to enable them get resident permits. Read more

8. Fani-Kayode publishes video of sons amidst allegations by ex-wife Precious

The former Aviation Minister, Femi Fan-Kayode has published a video of his sons having a swell time with their caretaker after his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu alleged on her Instagram page that one of her son had contracted Coronavirus. Read more

9. NDLEA arrests suspected drug traffickers, seizes 1m tramadol capsules, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 43-year-old suspected drug trafficker, Onuoha Friday, with one million capsules of Tramadol along the Lagos-Benin expressway. Read more

10. Rohr sacked as Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen appointed interim boss

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFf) has finally parted ways with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr after five years of service. Read more

