10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, December 20, 2021

1. IPOB labels Garba Shehu ‘king of falsehood’, warns him

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has labeled Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, as the ‘king of falsehood’ in Nigeria and warned him to “moderate his campaign of calumny against the group.” Read more

2. VON DG, Osita, urges Tinubu to drop presidential ambition

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has begged former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to act like a statesman and drop his 2023 presidential ambition and rather support a younger person. Read more

3. Ekiti Commissioner resigns to join 2022 governorship race

Ekiti Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Mr Bamidele Faparusi, has resigned his appointment to contest the state’s 2022 governorship election. Read more

4. Delaying APC convention beyond Feb 2022 dangerous –Party chieftain, Lukman

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has called on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party to hasten preparations of the APC Convention, warning that delaying the convention beyond February 2022 would be dangerous. Read more

5. Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor generates N300m monthly, Amaechi claims

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, claims the Abuja-Kaduna train corridor service generates a minimum of N300 million every month. Read more

6. Bloody Sunday, as bandits invade Kaduna villages, kill 20

Not less than 20 people have been killed, with scores injured after heavily armed bandits invaded three villages in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday. Read more

7. In 2023, don’t vote for ‘rice and beans’, vote for your future —Pastor Adefarasin tells Nigerians

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has admonished Nigerians not to mortgage their future in 2023 by voting for the right candidates, instead of voting for what he called “rice and beans.” Read more

8. President Buhari returns to Nigeria from Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari today returned to Nigeria after attending the three-day Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul. Read more

9. Police arrest 11 suspects linked to Taraba kidnappings; Recover 7 AK47 rifles, 121 live ammunition, others

The Operatives of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team, working with the Taraba State Police Command, have arrested a total of eleven notorious kidnapping suspects in Taraba State for their complicity and various criminal roles in the recent trend of kidnapping incidents in Taraba State. Read more

10. Liverpool, Chelsea drop points with draws, as Man City extend Premier League lead

Second and third-placed Liverpool and Chelsea were forced to drop points on Sunday after they both played draws against their opponents in the Premier League. Read more

