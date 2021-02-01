10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, February 1, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Channel your petition on missing N4.4bn to National Assembly committees,’ Senate replies SERAP

The Senate on Sunday told the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to channels its petition on the allegedly missing N4.4 billion to the Committees on Public Accounts in the two chambers of the National Assembly for necessary action. Read more

2. 685 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 131,242. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 685 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Ganduje advocates ban of nomadic herding to check farmers/herdsmen clashes

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to ban the movement of herdsmen from the north to other parts of the country. Read more

4. ‘Comply with COVID-19 protocols to avert fresh lockdown,’ Presidency urges Nigerians

The Presidency on Sunday urged Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols in order to avert fresh lockdown in the country. Read more

5. ‘Shadows of your failures haunting you,’ PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop blaming the Nigerian elite for his failure in office. Read more

6. Nigerian govt commences disbursement of grants to 2800 women in Enugu

The Federal Government on Sunday commenced the disbursement of grants to 2,800 rural women across the 17 local government areas of Enugu State. Read more

7. Nigeria’s external reserves drop by $163m in six days

Nigeria’s external reserves have dropped to $36.34 billion as of January 28, the Central Bank revealed on Sunday. Read more

8. Nigerian govt spent N123.45bn on refineries in 12 months –NNPC

The Federal Government spent a whooping N123.45 billion on Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) on the country’s four refineries in 12 months. Read more

9. More Nigerians seeking cover over covid-19 grows Axa Mansard Insurance income by 9.38%

Axa Mansard Insurance Plc, a Lagos-based composite insurance has revealed it grew its assets by 7.5 percent to N99.22 billion for 2020 from N92.28 billion in 2019. Read more

10. LA LIGA: Messi nets 650th Barca goal; Suarez double sends Atletico 10 points clear

Lionel Messi scored his 650th goal for Barcelona in their 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday night. Read more

