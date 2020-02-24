10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Monday morning, February 24, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Monday morning.

1. Nigerian military has weakened Boko Haram’s capacity – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday night the Nigerian military has significantly weakened Boko Haram’s fighters’ capability to invade and hold Nigerian territory unchallenged. President Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this while reacting to Saturday’s attack on the Garkida community in Adamawa State by the Boko Haram insurgents. Read more

2. Nigerian govt denies new regulations to monitor phone calls, social media activities

The Federal Government of Nigeria has denied claims that it will soon introduce new regulations to monitor phone calls and trawl through what Nigerians do on various social media platforms. The claim was denied by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami who was reacting to a trending message which was ‘’falsely’’ attributed to him where he purportedly said that there would be new communication regulations “from tomorrow”. Read more

3. APC leaders unanimously picked Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday the emergence of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President was a collective decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders. Buhari stated this at a Thanksgiving Service put together by Omo-Agege to celebrate his re-election to the upper legislative chamber and held at the Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church in Warri, Delta State. Read more

4. Magu didn’t say corruption caused coronavirus, media trying to twist his words —EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared that its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, never at any time said that corruption caused coronavirus, as being circulated in the media. EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, in a statement issued on Sunday, insisted that Magu who reportedly made the comments on Tuesday at the Passing Out Parade of its Detective Inspector Course 5 cadets, didn’t mean it that way, stating further that a section of the media was trying to twist his words. Read more

5. Southeast youths call for arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders

The Coalition of Southeast Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called on the Federal Government to arrest leaders of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Horeh over what they described as their careless statement capable of causing a breach of security in the country. The group also warned the Fulani group against setting up any security outfit. The National President of Miyetti, Abdullahi Bodejo had reportedly described the arrest of some Fulani leaders over the Plateau State crisis as discriminatory, warning that if the government didn’t stop the Amotekun and Shege Ka Fassa, his group would set up its security outfit to protect members. Read more

6. Umahi sacks aides over killing of PDP member

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered the immediate sacking of the Coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre, Uche Ibiam and his Technical Adsistant on Security, for their alleged involvement in a murder case. They two were allegedly involved in Friday’s violence at their ward in Uwana, Afikpo North Local Government during which Enyinnaya Ibiam, a staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Uwanna, was killed. Read more

7. Public hearing on Amotekun takes place in Lagos, Ogun, 4 others Monday

The Chairman of the Conference of Speakers in the South West, Bamidele Oloyelogun, said on Sunday that a public hearing on the regional security network, Amotekun, would take place on Monday across the six states in the region. Oloyelogun, who is the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, told journalists in Akure the public hearing is expected to draw contributions from members of the public and notable stakeholders on the Amotekun. Read more

8. Amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents unfortunate – PANDEF

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Sunday described plans by the Senate to pass a bill for the establishment of an agency that would ensure the rehabilitation, de-radicalization and integration of repentant Boko Haram fighters in the country as unfortunate. The bill sponsored by the lawmaker representing Yobe East senatorial district, Ibrahim Gaidam, was read during the plenary last Thursday. Read more

9. Supreme Court cannot review verdict on Ganduje, Kano govt tells Kwankwaso

The Kano State government said on Sunday former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso is ignorant of judicial procedure for asking the Supreme Court to review the verdict which upheld governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s victory in last year’s governorship election in the state. The apex court had in its January 20 ruling dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, over his inability to prove the claim of election irregularities. Read more

10. Supreme Court to hear APC’s request for review of Bayelsa verdict Wednesday

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the All Progressives Congress (APC) application for a review of the February 13 judgment which nullified the party’s victory in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State. The apex court said in a statement on Sunday the parties to the case had been served with the notice of the hearing. Read more

