10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Monday morning, February 3, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Monday morning.

1. INSECURITY: Stop playing politics with human lives, CAN tells Nigerian government

The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday embarked on a peaceful protest against the persecution of Christians in the country. The peaceful rally led by CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle and held at the Oritamefa Baptist Church in Ibadan, Oyo State, was attended by many Christians. The protesters carried banners and placards with inscriptions like “Jesus is Lord: Stop persecuting Christians” and “Stop the killing of Christians.” Read more

2. Gov Uzodinma knows his position is founded on clear illegitimacy, Ihedioha says

The recently sacked governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has claimed that Senator Hope Uzodinma remained convinced that his emergence as the state’s new governor was founded on clear illegitimacy. He said Governor Uzodinma was now engaging in lying, by making unfounded claims, to interest his very few supporters in the state.

The new Imo State governor had in Abuja last Friday spoke to State House correspondents on matters relating to the Supreme Court judgment. He also made claims of paying outstanding salaries owed workers in the state, restoration of pipe borne water and electricity in the state. Read more

3. US VISA SANCTIONS: Hold Buhari Presidency, APC responsible, PDP tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to hold the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) responsible for the negative impacts of the proposed travel sanctions imposed on the country by the United States (US). In a statement by its national Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party described the sanction as yet another huge “misfortune brought by the Buhari Presidency and the APC which have continued to wreck our nation with its compromised handling of security issues, in addition to escalated bloodletting and human rights violation under their watch.” Read more

4. Why ban Okada, Keke, others when Boko Haram is recruiting, Omokri asks Sanwo-Olu

Ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has reacted to the banning of commercial motorcycles, tricycle popularly known as Okada, keke, and others in Lagos by the state government. The activist and social commentator, who shared his thoughts on the development on Twitter, faulted the move to ban commercial motorcycles by the Lagos State government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Miffed by the action which has now rendered many jobless, Omokri rhetorically asked the Lagos State Governor why he chose this time to ban commercial motorcyclists when Boko Haram is recruiting new members. Read more

5. ‘Boko Haram degraded, Army better equipped,’ APC responds to rising tension in Nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Sunday the nation’s armed forces are now better equipped to tackle the Boko Haram insurgents. The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, also claimed that the sect has become debased and degraded following the military relentless onslaughts on the terrorists’ hideouts. According to the APC, recent public commentaries on the activities of Boko Haram, bandits, and other criminal elements in the country are assuming dangerous ethno-religious slant, unfortunately influenced by insensitive and selfish partisan narratives by shortsighted groups and individuals. Read more

6. Why I am being persecuted – Omo- Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege, said on Sunday the litigation seeking to remove him from the upper legislative chamber over his purported conviction by a United States court was part of the 2023 political intrigues. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the deputy Senate president said the court case filed against him on account of the US conviction was a mere distraction. A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court had last week dismissed the suit challenging the eligibility of Omo-Agege over an alleged conviction in the US. Read more

7. ‘Commentaries on Boko Haram assuming dangerous ethno-religious slant,’ APC cautions Nigerians

All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday described the Boko Haram sect as a common enemy that is blind to religion, politics, and tribe. The party said in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the terror group is scheming to stoke ethno-religious crisis in the country.

According to the APC, recent public commentaries on the activities of Boko Haram, bandits, and other criminal elements in the country are assuming dangerous ethno-religious slant, unfortunately influenced by insensitive and selfish partisan narratives by shortsighted groups and individuals. Read more

8. Nigerian govt to sign pact for repatriation of $321m Abacha loot

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, would later this week leads a Federal Government delegation to sign a tripartite pact with the United States and the Island of New Jersey for the repatriation of $321million traced to the late maximum ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha. The media aide to the AGF, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said in a statement the minister would sign the agreement on behalf of the federal government in Washington DC.

Other members of the delegation are the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Sadiya Umar Faruk. Read more

9. ‘Life of a cow now more valued than that of human,’ Benue Christians cry out

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State chapter, on Sunday declared that it had lost faith in the country leadership and appealed to the international community to intervene in the spate of killings in the country. The CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Akpen Leva, who stated this when he led Christians in a match around Makurdi town to protest the killings in parts of the country, said the bloodshed in the country had become a source of worry for every concerned Nigerian. Read more

10. Police arrest suspected suicide bomber in Kaduna church

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested a suspect with improvised explosive devices (IED) at the Living Faith Church in Sabon Tasha, Chickun local government area of Kaduna State. The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Kaduna. Sabo said the suspect, a middle-aged man, identified as Nathaniel Samuel, was arrested with items suspected to be IEDs. He said the command had commenced an investigation to ascertain the suspect’s mission. Read more

