10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, February 8, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. 506 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 139,748. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 506 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Nigerian govt budgets $1.9bn for rail project to Niger
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Sunday the Federal Government has budgeted $1.9billion for the Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail project. Read more
3. Akande, Tinubu’s misgivings on registration exercise good for APC – PGF chief
The Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Dr. Salihu Lukman, said on Sunday the misgivings expressed by the duo of the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande and its National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise is good for the growth and stability of the ruling party. Read more
4. Suspected hoodlums kill APC chieftain in Benue
Suspected hoodlums on Sunday killed the Ward Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gboko local government area of Benue State, Tersoo Ahu. Read more
5. Soyinka challenges Buhari to address Nigerians on herdsmen’s menace, says ‘his silence emboldens criminals’
The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Saturday decried the “complicit” silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the activities of herdsmen across the country. Read more
6. Plateau lawmaker, Yusuf Gagdi, predicts APC‘ll rule Nigeria for 100 years
The member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will rule Nigeria for the next 100 years. Read more
7. NNPC records N13.43bn trading surplus
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded a trading surplus of N13.43billion in November last year. Read more
8. No going back on restrictions placed on cryptocurrency transactions – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Sunday it would continue to educate Nigerians on the danger associated with cryptocurrency transactions despite criticism by groups and individuals in the country. Read more
9. Sterling Bank, Prestige Assurance ban directors from trading in companies’ shares
Sterling Bank and Prestige Assurance have both barred their directors and employees from trading in their companies shares at the stock market. Read more
10. Mexican club Tigres make history after reaching Club World Cup final
Mexican club, Tigres have made history for their country and continent after securing a place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. Read more
Gov Obaseki laments level of corruption in state health care system
The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has lamented the level of corruption being perpetrated in the state’s healthcare system, describing it as a deliberate act to run down the system.
Governor Obaseki, who raised the alarm on Sunday at a town hall meeting in Benin with health practitioners in the state, said that the level of corruption in the state health care system is something he hasn’t seen before.
He added that it is alarming and unacceptable, noting also that it will no longer be business as usual.
Obaseki said; “I have seen corruption like never before in the healthcare system. The level of corruption in the healthcare system in the state is alarming and unacceptable. We have drawn the line; it will no longer be business as usual. It’s left to you to either join us or take a bow honourably.
The state governor also queried the modality of having just one doctor in Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, and two in Auchi, while there were more doctors in Benin, doing nothing.
READ ALSO: Edo teachers defy Gov. Obaseki, insist on indefinite strike
“Patients in these areas visit private hospitals, because they have lost faith in our system; on no account should any doctor refuse posting. For the past 10 months now, I have had opportunity of discussing the healthcare system in the state; it is so clear that the system has collapsed.
“I have information to this effect. We have no choice, but to move forward and collectively, we must improve the system and make the people trust the system again.
“We have come to the end of the road of the old order, and now we must chart a new course for a better and improved healthcare system in Edo state,” he said.
Business
Nigerian Breweries, Ecobank, BOCGAS, Union Bank make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
The Nigerian Stock Exchange was mostly bearish last week, as investors across several companies engaged in a sell-off to protect their profit, while others dumped shares to cut losses on their investment.
Nigeria’s capital market had opened trading for the week, Friday, with a market capitalisation of N22.1 trillion, but sell-off among investors dragged the market’s valuation down to N21.8 trillion.
This also affected the total market share value which ended trading for the week at 41,709.90 All Share Index, 548 basis points below the 42,257.90 ASI the capital market opened on Monday.
Amid the bearish performance of the capital market, some companies caught the attention of Ripples Nigeria through their off-capital market activities and their stock performance, and have been listed as stocks to watch for the week.
Nigerian Breweries
The alcoholic company is at loggerheads with Ondo State government over haulage fee. The disagreement led to a shutdown of Nigerian Breweries’ depot by the state government for four days.
The depot was opened on February 2, but that didn’t end the worries of Nigerian Breweries, as a court in Ondo State ordered the company to pay N169 million to the state. Although the company has appealed the order, that didn’t stop investors from dumping its shares, as the fee could affect the company’s earnings.
This has affected the price share of the company, falling to N61, from the N63 it opened with on February 1. Investors confidence is not high on Nigerian Breweries as the face-off with Ondo State government is still hanging over the company.
Ecobank
Since Ecobank announced its financials for 2020 full year, the company’s share price has been on a decline. Ecobank revenue for last year nosedived, and this didn’t boost existing investors confidence.
Investors dumped Ecobank shares, leading to the share price dropping from the week’s opening of N6.75kobo on February 1, to N6 at the close of market on February 5.
Also, the company is looking to raise $300 million at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The debt will impact on the lenders balance sheet, so investors need to watch out before engaging the shares of Ecobank.
Union Bank
Out of four days of trading, Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) had the highest trade volume, a signal that showed investors were actively after Union Bank shares since the start of trading this week.
Read also: Neimeth, Oando, Sterling Bank top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist
Investors interest comes after the lender’s share price fell at the opening of market in February to N6.05kobo before crashing to N5.75kobo per share. The low share price seem to trigger investors interest, leading to Union Bank leading the most traded stocks.
BOC GAS
BOCGAS made this list following its crash in the capital market this week after a high ride among investors in January. Since the company announced TY Holdings will purchase shares of BOCGAS UK last year November, the company’s share price has been on the rise.
However, since trade started in February, investors seem to be dumping BOCGAS shares, as report of the acquisition wear off on existing investors who are selling off their shares to protect their profit having watched their share price grow from over N3 per share to as much as N15.12kobo within three months.
The profit-taking among investors led to BOCGAS share price crashing to N13.61kobo in the first week of trading in February.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
Residents, police disagree over who killed man on his farm in Ogun
Residents of Imeko and the Ogun Police Command have disagreed on who killed a farmer, Dele Olowoniyi, who was slaughtered on his farm while sleeping.
According to reports, Olowoniyi was asleep in a farm settlement at Oha village, Imeko, in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state when he was attacked in the early hours of Sunday.
He was said to have been found dead by his wife with machete cuts in his neck and other parts of the body on Sunday.
Speaking on the development, a source said some suspected herdsmen stormed the village in the night with guns and cutlass and killed Olowoniyi in the farm.
“One of our brothers here in Imeko was killed in the early hour of today (Sunday) around 1am by Fulani herdsmen.
“They stormed the village during the midnight with guns and cutlass, they were shot indiscriminately, destroying property.
Read also: Ogun govt to probe herdsmen/farmers clash
“Dele Olowoniyi was slaughtered by the Fulani herdsmen at Oha village. After killing him, they left for Iwoye Ketu.”
The state Police Command, while confirming the incidence, however said there was no evidence that the man was killed by Fulani herdsmen.
The spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said: “The place is a farm settlement, there is only one building there, where the man lived with his wife.
“We were told that he complained of heat and went outside to sleep, but in the morning, he was found dead.
“Nobody can point at his killers, we cannot confirm yet whether the killers are Fulani herdsmen or not. We are still investigating.”
Oyeyemi also disclosed that the family of the deceased refused allowing the police to keep the corpse for autopsy.
“They said they don’t want him to be taken to mortuary, and since that is what they want, there is nothing we can do than to release the corpse to them”, Oyeyemi said.
