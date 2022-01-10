10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, January 10, 2022

These top 10 stories across Nigeria might interest you.

1. APC shifts Ekiti governorship primary to January 27

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the Ekiti State governorship primary to January 27. Read More

2. Saboteurs’ forced Buhari to change his mind on Kanu – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed on Sunday saboteurs within its ranks prevailed on President Muhammadu Buhari not to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Read More

3. Sanusi counsels Nigerians on how to avoid past mistakes in 2023

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has urged Nigerians to vote for only competent leaders in 2023 if they are to avoid the mistakes made in the past. Read More

4. Rivers govt declares 19 wanted over illegal oil refining

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the manhunt for 19 persons over alleged involvement in the operation of illegal crude oil refining in the state. Read More

5. Army dismisses reports on soldiers’ death during clash with gold miners

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports on the death of two soldiers during clash by gold miners in Katsina State. Read More

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 9, 2022

6. Akeredolu orders security agents to fish out perpetrators of attack on Ondo community

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday ordered security agents to fish out the individuals behind the attack on Molege community in Ose local government area of the state. Read More

7. MALI: ECOWAS against coups in West Africa – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would not accept forceful takeovers of governments in the sub-region. Read More

8. 2023: VON DG, Osita Okechukwu, urges APC, PDP to zone presidential tickets to South-East

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, on Sunday urged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East. Read More

9. Seven key themes from 2022 budget, and why they matter

Ripples Nigeria digested the 10 themes around Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed’s public presentation and breakdown of the 2022 budget held in Abuja, on Wednesday, and present ten major themes from the document. Read More

10. Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso as 2021 AFCON kicks off

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon kicked off their campaign at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a comeback victory over Burkina Faso in the opening game. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now